World-Class Performances Now Available Online Through Royal Opera House Stream

Today, the Royal Opera House launches its brand-new streaming service - offering 45 stunning works from The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera's rich archives, and over 85 behind-the-scenes features, trailers, talks and Insights.

Join today to watch the world's greatest performers, emerging talent, leading choreographers and trailblazing creative teams from the comfort of your own home. With family favourites and modern masterpieces - heartbreaking arias and passionate pas-de-deux - Royal Opera House Stream offers it all: truly transformative experiences for only £9.99 a month or £99 annually.

Brand-new titles will be made available monthly, along with behind-the-scenes content. The first selection contains two of last Season's most celebrated productions: Wayne McGregor's award-winning The Dante Project, available from launch; and Oliver Mears' five-star Rigoletto, featuring the outstanding Carlos Álvarez and flawless Lisette Oropesa, available from Thursday 20 October 2022. Both are available in UHD, and come complete with wrap-around material - an opera masterclass, artists in conversation, and a sneak peek at The Royal Ballet's rehearsals ahead of their world premiere.

Alongside those new titles, Royal Opera House Stream offers an extraordinary collection of 45 curated treasures - perfect for seasoned theatregoers and those new to our art forms, looking to deepen their knowledge. The extensive catalogue, which includes full-length performances spanning two decades, features many of the Royal Opera House's most beloved works: Frederick Ashton's La Fille mal gardée, Christopher Wheeldon's The Winter's Tale, Wagner's Die Walküre, Mark-Anthony Turnage's Anna Nicole and Puccini's Tosca. For the first time ever, you can experience these classics from anywhere - at home, on the go, on your mobile, desktop, laptop or Smart TV.

This selection of masterfully captured content is enriched by a suite of back-stage films and masterclasses, offering a unique look at the production process. Kristine Opolais and Jonas Kaufmann discuss their debuts in Manon Lescaut; Antonio Pappano explores Puccini's La bohème; Roderick Williams discovers Opera: Passion, Power and Politics at the V&A ahead of The Magic Flute; and playwright Martin Crimp, composer George Benjamin and acclaimed stage director Katie Mitchell describe their sell-out production of Written on Skin. Join The Royal Ballet for Alice in Wonderland rehearsals, and dive into the costume designs with Bob Crowley; catch Principal dancers Marianela Nuñez and Vadim Muntagirov discussing Peter Wright's Giselle, their first narrative ballet together; or hear Kenneth MacMillan's insights into Manon, relayed by his wife Deborah. All of this is available from October - celebrating the very best of The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera, on stage and off.

And, if you're looking for suggestions, the player will regularly feature curated collections for every mood: Tales for Families; Christmas Classics; Celebrating Antonio Pappano. Refreshed every month, these will highlight the extraordinary performance history of beloved singers, dancers, directors and conductors, helping you experience the magic and discover more by the artists you love.

Whatever your interest - whether classical or contemporary - there's a breadth of content for you, on-demand and ad-free. Try now for £9.99 a month, or get 12 months for the price of 10, at £99 annually.

Find something new; experience the magic; feel inspired. Subscribe now at ROH.org.uk/stream.