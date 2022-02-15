West End Production Of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Extends Booking to February 2023

A further extension to booking has been announced for the original two-part multi award-winning production at London's Palace Theatre to 26 February 2023. Tickets for the extended booking period are now exclusively on sale through Ticketmaster and with all Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's official trade and group booking partners. The Harry Potter Fan Club will have access from 17 February 2022 and on-sale to the general public from 21 February 2022.

Tickets are now on sale for the Relaxed Performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Wednesday 27 July 2022. The performance will be specially adapted for autistic patrons and their families. A further set of access performances are also available - on Saturday 24 September 2022 the performances will be audio described and on Saturday 7 May 2022 they will be captioned. There will also be British Sign Language performances on Saturday 17 September 2022. For patrons with physical access needs and to book for the Autism-Friendly/Relaxed performance call 0330 333 4410 (please note, there are no general ticket sales on this number) or email CursedChildAccess@nimaxtheatres.com

Tickets remain priced from £15 per part. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child partners with TodayTix for The Friday Forty, the production's Lottery for Patrons to apply for some of the very best seats in the theatre priced at £40 (£20 per part) which will secure a seat for both Part One and Part Two on consecutive performances.

The regular performance schedule is now as follows - Monday, Tuesday and Thursday - no performance; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday - 2pm Part One & 7pm Part Two; Sunday - 1pm Part One & 6pm Part Two.

The original production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, one play presented in two parts, is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London. The most awarded new play in theatre history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has won 24 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most awarded play in the history of the Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play. The production has also won 25 major US awards with six Tony Awards including Best Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.