West End LES MISERABLES Crew Faces Redundancy Threat; Musicians Lose Jobs When New Production Opens in December

According to The Stage, the backstage crew on the West End production of Les Miserables are facing redundancy because of the changes to the production being implemented by Cameron Mackintosh Ltd.

A new version of the production is set to replace the current one in December, following venue renovations. Mackintosh plans to treat the two versions of the show as separate legal entities, which is causing the discrepancy.

The current technical and backstage crew facing redundancy, some of whom have worked on the musical for more than 15 years.

In addition, some of musicians currently in the band at Les Miserables have also been told they will not be required when the show reopens in December. There are currently 14 musicians in the band, and only five have been asked to stay. Two have been offered a job at Mary Poppins.

One of the musicians who will lose their job said, "There has been no reason given. The atmosphere is strange backstage. People who have kept their jobs feel guilty, while the rest of us are mystified as to why we haven't."

Nicholas Allott, managing director of Cameron Mackintosh Ltd, said that the "transition period between these separate productions" is "enormously complex." "As these discussions are ongoing, it is not appropriate for me to comment further at this time," he said.

Read more on The Stage.





