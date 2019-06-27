West End Hit EMILIA Now Available For Performance By Educational Institutions

Less than a month after the conclusion of its critically acclaimed run in London's West End, performing rights agents Nick Hern Books have today announced that hit play Emilia by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm is immediately available for performance by educational institutions.



First seen at Shakespeare's Globe, Emilia is a passionate, riotous telling - performed by an all-female-identifying cast - of the story of 16th century poet Emilia Bassano, and her struggle to be heard. It was praised by The Times as 'a firecracker of a play... a clever mix of history and revolution' and described by the Guardian as 'a highly theatrical piece brimming with wit and rage'.



Educational institutions interested in performing Emilia are invited to submit their application to the Performing Rights Department at Nick Hern Books via rights@nickhernbooks.co.uk, or by calling 020 8749 4953. Amateur theatre groups are invited to register their interest for future productions, and will be notified when these rights become available. See more at https://www.nickhernbooks.co.uk/plays-to-perform/emilia.



Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, writer of Emilia, said:

'I am so excited that the Nick Hern team have joined the Emilia familia! I can't wait to hear about and hopefully see some of the Wonderful Productions of our play all around the country. Emilia's joy and fire is for everyone; enjoy it!'



Tamara von Werthern, Performing Rights Manager at Nick Hern Books, said:

'We're absolutely delighted that Emilia is now available for educational performance. This play not only offers an exciting opportunity for students to immerse themselves in a brilliant, fun and empowering production, but also has an inspiring, important message about women in history that is bound to stimulate fascinating discussions in the classroom.'





