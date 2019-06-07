West End DEAR EVAN HANSEN Releases Tickets Through 4 April 2020

Following a sell-out priority booking period, the West End production of Dear Evan Hansen today announces a second additional ticket release will take place at 10am on Monday 10 June 2019, with tickets on sale to Saturday 4 April 2020. Dear Evan Hansen begins previews at the Noël Coward Theatre on Tuesday 29 October 2019 with opening night on Tuesday 19 November 2019 at 7pm. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Producer Stacey Mindich is also excited to announce an opportunity for fans to appear in the poster artwork for Dear Evan Hansen as part of the mosaic background, which features real people inspired by the production's Act 1 ending anthem 'You Will Be Found'. Dear Evan Hansen has had the support of passionate fans in New York, on tour and internationally - and since the show opened on Broadway in 2016, over 6,000 of those supporters have been 'found' in the show's locally personalised artwork, enabling a further connection to the production. For participants to be eligible they must submit their photo or video via the official Dear Evan Hansen website before Sunday 4 August 2019. Full details can be found atwww.dearevanhansen.com/london/ from Monday 10 June 2019.

The winner of six Tony awards including Best Musical, as well as the 2018 Grammy award for Best Musical Theatre Album, Dear Evan Hansen is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif and features a book by Tony award-winner Steven Levenson and a score by the Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning composers of The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new musical about life and the way we live it.

Reuniting the original Broadway creative team for this West End production, Dear Evan Hansen is produced by Stacey Mindich and features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Danny Mefford is the choreographer. Casting by Jill Green Casting. Sash Bischoff, Adam Quinn and Danny Sharron are the Associate Directors. Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor. US General Management 101 Productions, Ltd. Adam Speers is Executive Producer.

Dear Evan Hansen has won the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961. The album went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album and recently became only the third cast recording this decade to go gold. A deluxe version of the cast recording, including six bonus tracks and a pop cover from Katy Perry of 'Waving Through a Window' is available digitally.

Dear Evan Hansen opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre to great critical acclaim on 4 December 2016 where it has broken all box office records and recently celebrated its two-year anniversary. A record-breaking US national tour launched in October 2018 and is currently touring North America and a limited engagement recently opened at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre, where it runs through to Sunday 21 July 2019.





