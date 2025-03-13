West End Alum Holly-Anne Hull Competing in Eurovision 2025 with Country Band

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of her band Remember Monday, West End alum Holly-Anne Hull is representing the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with the song "What The Hell Just Happened?"

The performer played the role of Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera in London and now sings primarily with her country group, which also includes Lauren Byrne (Six the Musical UK tour) and Charlotte Steele (West End's Mary Poppins). Watch the video for the song below, which takes place the morning after a crazy night.

The Eurovision Song Contest is an internationally televised songwriting competition, organised by the European Broadcasting Union and featuring participants chosen by EBU member broadcasters representing their countries from across Europe and beyond. Artists represent their country by submitting their original songs.

Holly-Anne Hull played select performances as alternate Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre since the production reopened in July 2021, before taking over for the role of Christine full-time in 2023. Hull also played the role of Christine in the UK & Ireland Tour of Phantom before it was cut short due to Covid. Her other theatre credits include Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Les Misérables, Loserville, Copacabana and Robin Hood. As part of her band, Remember Monday, she reached the quarter finals of The Voice UK.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

