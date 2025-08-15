Watford Palace Theatre Launches First New Spaces in 115 Years

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watford Palace Theatre has unveiled the opening of five newly developed creative spaces. This new chapter includes five purpose-built spaces: 1908 Cabaret, two studio spaces, the Watford Palace Workshop, enhanced front-of-house areas, and the lovingly restored main house. With a legacy that includes giving early career opportunities to talents such as Ben Kingsley, Alison Steadman, and Vicky McClure, and located just down the road from where icons like Elton John, Geri Halliwell, and George Michael grew up, Watford is no stranger to nurturing the extraordinary. Watford Palace Theatre is now laying the foundations for the next generation of artists, audiences, and innovators.

1908 Cabaret will bring a touch of glamour to the everyday, as the space serves as a relaxed and welcoming co-working space in the day, but by night will transform into a cabaret venue championing emerging voices and local creativity. Its opening programme will include Sip and Craft Mondays, Local Artist Tuesdays, and Open Mic Wednesdays, each one a playful invitation to audiences to come together and connect through art. All events are Pay What You Can, ensuring accessibility for all.

The Watford Palace Studios will introduce two fantastic new spaces. Studio 1 will offer a flexible environment for podcasting, digital content creation, livestreaming, and intimate performance. Whilst Studio 2 will be geared more towards a professional rehearsal and showcase space, designed to support artistic development and talent training. It also becomes the new home of the Watford Palace Young Company, laying the groundwork for the West End performers and creative leaders of tomorrow.

The Watford Palace Workshop (formerly The Barn) is now a hands-on hub for building, making, and experimenting. Once a barn, later a scenic workshop, and now a community-led creation space, it hosts groups ranging from the Chinese Association to the Satsang Singing Ladies. Upstairs, the theatre’s backstage and administrative teams have relocated into the building, strengthening the connection between production and practice.

Meanwhile, the Palace Theatre has undergone a major environmental upgrade, with more than £1 million invested to ensure it is both environmentally sustainable and comfortable for audiences. Its upcoming programme will offer an exciting blend of theatre, musicals, comedy, family shows, cabaret, and live music, cementing the theatre’s role as Watford’s premier live performance venue.

The theatre’s brand new canopy will welcome visitors to our front-of-house spaces that have also undergone a vibrant refresh, bringing new energy and charm to the audience experience. Arcade machines, bar games, and whimsical touches such as a fortune-telling pig, a Diva Test-o-Meter, and a hidden pink musical toilet known as The Sir Elton John John bring new atmosphere to the theatre experience.

This ambitious reimagining has been made possible through the generous support of the Salix Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, which funded key environmental upgrades and The Backstage Trust, whose investment enabled the creation of new venues and enhancements to the audience experience.

Watford Palace Theatre continues its mission to entertain, inspire, and represent. By investing in people, places, and possibility, it honours its heritage while embracing a future in which everyone can take centre stage.

CEO and Director of Programming Steve Marmion comments, This is a pivotal moment for this stunning 115-year-old theatre. The industry is under pressure like never before with decreasing funding and less money in people's pockets. We have to react and find new audiences and new ways to be essential to our communities. These new - future facing - spaces will allow us to perform to new audiences on new stages and screens, launching artists from Watford to the world.

The work on the stages is brave, exciting and the very best live performance we could make or find. From world class comics and actors, to drag, plays, musicals, ballet and even space-horror - we have something for everyone. Our panto has the most gags and best cast yet (including Stephen Fry as the voice of the giant). And our bars and front of house spaces have had a full glow-up and are resplendent with new offers, games and fun shiny things to play with.

