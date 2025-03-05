WICKED Sing-Along Screenings Will Tour This Spring

Sing-Along Cinema is launching with this new venture.
SING-ALONG CINEMA will offer audiences the chance and permission to sing along to their favourite movie musicals in a fun environment. The first of these events will be for the 2024 Universal Pictures smash-hit film WICKED, touring theatres and concert halls at weekends and during school holidays from 20 April 2025. Tickets on sale Friday 7 March at 10am.
Get ready for the ultimate ‘WICKED' Sing-Along experience, coming to theatres and concert halls across the UK! Gather your friends and join us in the enchanting world of ‘Wicked' at this unforgettable screening event. Equipped with your exclusive Sing-Along gift bag, you'll be singing along with the film in a packed-out theatre, like never before. This really will be a truly magical and spellbinding experience for all!
The untold story of the Witches of Oz. Visionary director Jon M. Chu reimagines the classic "The Wizard of Oz", spotlighting the untold stories of Oz's most infamous characters, Elphaba and her unlikely friend, Glinda, exploring how they became the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch.
Starring Grammy award winners Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, and Tony-nominee Ethan Slater.
20 April
Cardiff, New Theatre
trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff
25 April
Dudley, Town Hall
boroughhalls.co.uk
26 April
Guildford, G-Live
trafalgartickets.com/g-live-guildford
27 April
Bournemouth, Pavilion
bournemouthpavilion.co.uk
3 May
Bromley, Churchill Theatre
churchilltheatre.co.uk
17 May
Derry, Millennium Forum
millenniumforum.co.uk
24 May
Blackpool, Opera House
wintergardensblackpool.co.uk
26 May
St Helens, Theatre Royal
sthelenstheatreroyal.com
30 May
Clacton, Princess Theatre
princesstheatre.co.uk
31 May
Dundee, Whitehall Theatre
whitehalltheatre.com
1 June
Hull, Connexin Live
connexinlivehull.com
7 June
Crawley, The Hawth Theatre
hawth.co.uk
8 June
Hastings, White Rock Theatre
whiterocktheatre.org.uk
14 June
Derby, Becketwell Live
becketwelllive.co.uk
22 June
Sheffield, City Hall
sheffieldcityhall.co.uk
29 June
Portsmouth, Guildhall
portsmouthguildhall.org.uk
5 July
Limerick, University Concert Hall
uch.ie
5 July
Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
atgtickets.com/Aylesbury
6 July
Cork, City Hall
singalongcinema.com
13 July
Middlesbrough, Town Hall
boxoffice.middlesbrough.gov.uk
19 July
Belfast, Waterfront Hall
waterfront.co.uk
20 July
York, Grand Opera House
atgtickets.com/York
20 July
Wexford, National Opera House
nationaloperahouse.ie
24 July
Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre
trafalgartickets.com/pavilion-theatre-glasgow
26 July
Woking, New Victoria Theatre
atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre
27 July
Cambridge, Corn Exchange
cornex.co.uk
1 August
Kings Lynn, Corn Exchange
kingslynncornexchange.co.uk
3 August
Torquay, Princess Theatre
atgtickets.com/torquay
9-10 August
Crewe, Lyceum
trafalgartickets.com/lyceum-theatre-crewe
9 August
Galway, Leisureland
singalongcinema.com
13 August
Bridlington, Spa Theatre
bridspa.com
14 August
Liverpool, The Auditorium at M&S Bank Arena
ticketquarter.co.uk
16 August
Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend
17 August
Dublin, The Helix
thehelix.ie
17 August
Newport, ICC
singalongcinema.com
22 August
Grimsby, Auditorium
grimsbyauditorium.org.uk
23 August
Wycombe, Swan
trafalgartickets.com/wycombe-swan-theatre
29-30 August
Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
trafalgartickets.com/wyvern-theatre-swindon
31 August
Colchester, Charter Hall
colchester-events.co.uk/venue/charter-hall
6 September
Halifax, Victoria Theatre
victoriatheatre.co.uk
13 September
Newcastle, O2 City Hall
ticketmaster.co.uk
