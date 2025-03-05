WICKED Sing-Along Screenings Will Tour This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SING-ALONG CINEMA will offer audiences the chance and permission to sing along to their favourite movie musicals in a fun environment. The first of these events will be for the 2024 Universal Pictures smash-hit film WICKED, touring theatres and concert halls at weekends and during school holidays from 20 April 2025. Tickets on sale Friday 7 March at 10am.

Get ready for the ultimate ‘WICKED' Sing-Along experience, coming to theatres and concert halls across the UK! Gather your friends and join us in the enchanting world of ‘Wicked' at this unforgettable screening event. Equipped with your exclusive Sing-Along gift bag, you'll be singing along with the film in a packed-out theatre, like never before. This really will be a truly magical and spellbinding experience for all!

The untold story of the Witches of Oz. Visionary director Jon M. Chu reimagines the classic "The Wizard of Oz", spotlighting the untold stories of Oz's most infamous characters, Elphaba and her unlikely friend, Glinda, exploring how they became the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch.

Starring Grammy award winners Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, and Tony-nominee Ethan Slater.

Tour Dates

20 April

Cardiff, New Theatre

trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff

25 April

Dudley, Town Hall

boroughhalls.co.uk

26 April

Guildford, G-Live

trafalgartickets.com/g-live-guildford

27 April

Bournemouth, Pavilion

bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

3 May

Bromley, Churchill Theatre

churchilltheatre.co.uk

17 May

Derry, Millennium Forum

millenniumforum.co.uk

24 May

Blackpool, Opera House

wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

26 May

St Helens, Theatre Royal

sthelenstheatreroyal.com

30 May

Clacton, Princess Theatre

princesstheatre.co.uk

31 May

Dundee, Whitehall Theatre

whitehalltheatre.com

1 June

Hull, Connexin Live

connexinlivehull.com

7 June

Crawley, The Hawth Theatre

hawth.co.uk

8 June

Hastings, White Rock Theatre

whiterocktheatre.org.uk

14 June

Derby, Becketwell Live

becketwelllive.co.uk

22 June

Sheffield, City Hall

sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

29 June

Portsmouth, Guildhall

portsmouthguildhall.org.uk

5 July

Limerick, University Concert Hall

uch.ie

5 July

Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

atgtickets.com/Aylesbury

6 July

Cork, City Hall

singalongcinema.com

13 July

Middlesbrough, Town Hall

boxoffice.middlesbrough.gov.uk

19 July

Belfast, Waterfront Hall

waterfront.co.uk

20 July

York, Grand Opera House

atgtickets.com/York

20 July

Wexford, National Opera House

nationaloperahouse.ie

24 July

Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre

trafalgartickets.com/pavilion-theatre-glasgow

26 July

Woking, New Victoria Theatre

atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

27 July

Cambridge, Corn Exchange

cornex.co.uk

1 August

Kings Lynn, Corn Exchange

kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

3 August

Torquay, Princess Theatre

atgtickets.com/torquay

9-10 August

Crewe, Lyceum

trafalgartickets.com/lyceum-theatre-crewe

9 August

Galway, Leisureland

singalongcinema.com

13 August

Bridlington, Spa Theatre

bridspa.com

14 August

Liverpool, The Auditorium at M&S Bank Arena

ticketquarter.co.uk

16 August

Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend

17 August

Dublin, The Helix

thehelix.ie

17 August

Newport, ICC

singalongcinema.com

22 August

Grimsby, Auditorium

grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

23 August

Wycombe, Swan

trafalgartickets.com/wycombe-swan-theatre

29-30 August

Swindon, Wyvern Theatre

trafalgartickets.com/wyvern-theatre-swindon

31 August

Colchester, Charter Hall

colchester-events.co.uk/venue/charter-hall

6 September

Halifax, Victoria Theatre

victoriatheatre.co.uk

13 September

Newcastle, O2 City Hall

ticketmaster.co.uk

