WHAT I WROTE Will Tour UK Venues From 12 January

Following a Christmas season at The Rep, The Play What I Wrote will tour to venues throughout England from 12 January. Starring Dennis Herdman, MITESH SONI, and THOM TUCK, this new production is directed by double Olivier Award winner Sean Foley.

The production opened to 5 star critical acclaim at The Rep and audiences have been rolling in the aisles as this comedy masterpiece has brought its own special brand of hilarity to the stage. Once again, surprise special guest stars have been making their appearances in the show with Hollywood superstar Tom Hiddleston joining the company on the opening night.

Audiences in Bath, Shrewsbury, Salford, Chichester, Malvern, Cambridge and Sheffield can expect a night of comic bliss.

Thom has written a play, an epic set in the French Revolution called 'A Tight Squeeze for the Scarlet Pimple'. Dennis on the other hand, wants to continue with their double act. He believes that if they perform a tribute to Morecambe and Wise, Hamish's confidence will be restored and the double act will go on. But first Dennis needs to persuade a guest star to appear in the play what Thom wrote...

With a mystery guest star at every performance, this "recklessly, tear-inducingly funny show" (The Guardian) is "a loving celebration of comic genius which is itself touched with comic genius" (Daily Telegraph).

Previous mystery guest stars have included Ralph Fiennes, Ewan McGregor, Joanna Lumley, Daniel Radcliffe, Kylie Minogue, Nigel Havers, Denise Welch, Sir Ian McKellen, Dawn French and Sting. Who will you see when you see The Play What I Wrote?

Tour Dates

Bath Theatre Royal

12-22 January

https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk/

Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

24-29 January

https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/

The Lowry, Salford

31 January - 5 February

https://thelowry.com/

Chichester Festival Theatre

8-12 February

https://www.cft.org.uk/

Malvern Festival Theatre

14-19 February

https://www.malvern-theatres.co.uk/

Cambridge Arts Theatre

21-26 February

https://www.cambridgeartstheatre.com/

Sheffield Lyceum

28 February - 5 March

https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan