RSC's WENDY & PETER PAN and TWELFTH NIGHT Set For The Barbican This Autumn

Director Jonathan Munby's spectacular production of Wendy & Peter Pan will play the Barbican Theatre this autumn. This magical retelling of JM Barrie's beloved classic is adapted by Ella Hickson, with set and costumes designed by Colin Richmond and featuring RSC Associate Artist Toby Stephens (Oslo, Hamlet) as the villainous Captain Hook. Further casting to be announced soon.

Toby Stephens was last on stage on Broadway in Corruption at Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, Lincoln Center. In the UK, he was last seen in Florian Zeller's The Forest at Hampstead Theatre. He is perhaps best known for his roles on screen as Gustav Graves in the James Bond film Die Another Day and Edward Fairfax Rochester in the BBC television adaptation of Jane Eyre. Other screen credits include Black Sails, Lost in Space, A Cruel Love, The Split: Barcelona, Marama and most recently Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the Disney+ adaption of the books by the same name. He was last at the RSC in Michael Boyd's highly acclaimed production of Hamlet, where he played the title role. Previous theatre credits include a revival of Tom Stoppard's The Real Thing (The Old Vic), Private Lives (Gielgud), Danton's Death and Oslo (National Theatre) the latter of which transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End.

Joining Munby and Richmond on the Production Team are Choreographer Lucy Hind, Composer Shuhei Kamimura, Sound Designer Christopher Shutt, Lighting Designer Oliver Fenwick, Video Designer Taiki Ueda, Fight Director Terry King, Casting Director Annelie Powell CDG and Associate Director Ellie Taylor.

Prasanna Puwanarajah's 5-star production of Twelfth Night, which features iconic designs from James Cotterill, will follow with Freema Agyeman (Doctor Who, New Amsterdam), Michael Grady-Hall (Venice Preserved, Imperium) and Samuel West (Slow Horses, All Creatures Great and Small) reprising their critically acclaimed roles as Olivia, Feste and Malvolio respectively. Further casting to be announced soon.

Joining Puwanarajah and Cotterill on the Production Team are Lighting Designers Bethany Gupwell and Zoe Spurr, Composer Matt Maltese, Sound Designer George Dennis, Movement Director Polly Bennett, Casting Director Matthew Dewsbury CDG and Associate Director Zoë Templeman-Young.

Priority booking starts from Wednesday 9 July with public booking opening on Thursday 17 July.

RSC Co-Artistic Directors Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans said, “We're so excited to be announcing our second Winter season at the Barbican, and to be bringing two brilliant productions to our London audiences.

Ella Hickson's darkly witty adaptation of Wendy & Peter Pan brings a fresh perspective to J.M Barrie's classic novel, whilst still offering everything you would expect from the beloved story – from crooked captains to carnivorous crocodiles. The play was first performed with the RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon a decade ago, and this new production, directed by Jonathan Munby, promises to bring even more joy and magic to the Barbican stage.

The season continues with Prasanna Puwanarajah's smash-hit version of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. We are thrilled that Sam, Freema and Michael will return to reprise their critically acclaimed roles which delighted our audiences in Stratford last year. How fitting that the show will run over Twelfth Night, the moment when we all reflect on the celebrations we have enjoyed throughout the festive season.”

Wendy & Peter Pan and Twelfth Night will represent the RSC's ninth and tenth productions to be presented in London in 2025.

“Our year started with Kyoto, which sold out its London run and will soon be seen across the Atlantic in New York. Since then, we have celebrated the West End opening of Tom Morton-Smith's record-breaking stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli's My Neighbour Totoro and are about to open our next West End show Born With Teeth, featuring Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel, in co-production with Playful Productions and Elizabeth Williams.

4.48 Psychosis sold-out at the Royal Court but will soon transfer to The Other Place Stratford, where Sarah Kane will be seen at the RSC for the first time. We have also recently announced that Max Webster's brutal and brilliant production of Titus Andronicus with the legendary Simon Russell Beale will transfer to the Hampstead theatre this autumn. And of course, Matilda the Musical continues to delight and inspire audiences across the world. We look forward to sharing more of the RSC's work with London audiences, working in partnership with many venues and partners across the capital in the new year.”