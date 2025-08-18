Video: Watch the Trailer for DEAR VIV Documentary Honoring The Vivienne

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Dear Viv, an original documentary feature film honoring the life and legacy of drag icon and stage performer The Vivienne will premiere August 28 on WOW Presents Plus in the US and on BBC Three and iPlayer in the UK.

Watch the newly released trailer, which gives a sneak-peek into interviews with Viv’s sister and mother, along with close friends and fellow “RuPaul’s Drag Race” queens Raja, Danny Beard, and Baga Chipz.

With the support of The Vivienne’s family and closest friends, Dear Viv offers a celebratory and deeply personal portrait of James Lee Williams, known to millions as The Vivienne. The film is told through a blend of personal interviews and never-before-seen archival footage, tracing The Vivienne’s remarkable journey from their roots in North Wales to the global stage; winning the inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, becoming the first drag performer to compete on Dancing on Ice, competing in the first ever all-winners season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and captivating theatre audiences as the Wicked Witch of the West in the 2024 UK tour of The Wizard of Oz.

Featured interviews within Dear Viv include The Vivienne’s mother Cassie Williams, father Lee Williams, and sister Chanel Williams, who recount intimate stories from The Vivienne’s upbringing, alongside vivid memories and reflections from close friends, collaborators and fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race queens: Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Bobby Musker, Cheryl Hole, Claire Sweeney, Colin Grafton, Crystal, Danny Beard, Michael Marouli, Monet X Change, Raja, Simon Jones, Tia Kofi, Tiara Fletcher, and Trinity the Tuck. The interviews are intercut with exclusive footage of The Vivenne from home movies and stills provided by her family and friends, as well as unaired clips from her time on Drag Race.

The film also touches on The Vivienne’s self-confessed struggle with addiction, where The Vivienne’s sister, Chanel Williams, passionately campaigns and argues for better awareness around the dangers of ketamine, the drug that was ultimately responsible for her brother’s untimely death.

Dear Viv marks the feature directorial debut of Pete Williams, a long-time member of the World of Wonder team, and was edited by Jeffrey McHale. The documentary is produced by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato for World of Wonder and joins a robust catalog of award-winning and critically acclaimed World of Wonder documentary titles such as “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which inspired the Oscar-winning scripted film by the same name; “Inside Deep Throat”; “Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures”; and “Out of Iraq.”

About The Vivienne

The Vivienne was an actor, singer, and comedian, known for being crowned the first ever winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019 and subsequently appeared in the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. In 2024, The Vivienne appeared as The Wicked Witch of the West in the UK tour of The Wizard of Oz, and reprised her role at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. She also appeared in the UK tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, in the role of The Childcatcher. Her film credits include Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, and TV credits include Emmerdale.

In 2021, The Vivienne released 'Bitch On Heels' an electro pop song written by songwriter Diane Warren. She launched her music career in 2020 with her debut singles 'Tonight' and 'You Spin Me Round', a collaboration with uber remixer Initial Talk which she performed at Attitude Magazine's 2020 Awards.

In 2021 she re-opened London's West End alongside Tia Kofi, Veronica Green and Shania Pain with their 'Drag Queens Of Pop' show, a performance they later took to a headline slot at Manchester Pride in front of over 10,000 people. In 2022 she performed on the MAIN STAGE at Pride In London's 50th celebration, and in 2023 performed on the MAIN STAGE at Brighton Pride.

In 2023, The Vivienne made history as the first drag star to appear on a major UK reality competition series, competing in 'Dancing On Ice' on ITV, MAKING IT all the way through the Top 3. 2023 also saw The Vivienne become the face and voice of the BBC's Eurovision Song Contest trailers. In addition, she performed 'Waterloo' at the massive Eurovision opening ceremony in Liverpool city centre.