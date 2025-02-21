Video: Watch the Trailer For BIRDSONG in the West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch the new trailer for the West End production of Birdsong now. Sebastian Faulks’ epic story of love and loss returns to the stage, marking the 30th anniversary of the international best-selling novel. The play runs through March 08, 2025.

The critically acclaimed show returns in a brand-new production. Telling the story of one man’s journey through an all-consuming love affair and into the horror of the First World War.

In pre-war France, a young Englishman, Stephen Wraysford, embarks on a passionate and dangerous affair with the beautiful Isabelle Azaire that turns their world upside down. As the war breaks out over the idyll of his former life, Stephen must lead his men through the carnage of the Battle of the Somme and through the sprawling tunnels that lie deep underground. Faced with the unprecedented horror of the war Stephen clings to the memory of Isabelle as his world explodes around him.

A mesmerising story of love and courage. Set both before and during the Great War. Once seen never forgotten.

Starring award-winning actor Max Bowden, best known for the role of Ben Mitchell in EastEnders, James Esler (Litvinenko) and Charlie Russell (The Goes Wrong Show, And Then There Were None (BBC)) and produced by the award-winning Original Theatre, who brought you the smash hit productions of The Mirror Crack’d by Agatha Christie, Murder in the Dark and The Habit of Art.

