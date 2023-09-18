Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For WISHMAS in London

Wishmas: A Fantastical Christmas Adventure, a new, original story from the creative minds behind Secret Cinema, has released new trailer, inviting you to step into the magical world of Wishmas.

Check out the video below!

Opening for a strictly limited season at London’s Old Bauble Factory, underneath Waterloo station this winter, the 60-minute fully immersive walk-through experience runs from 14 November 2023 – 7 January 2024. For event details and tickets visit www.wishmas.co.uk.

Elgiva Field, former Associate Director of the ground-breaking immersive theatre company Punchdrunk and Theatre-rites directs the fully immersive World Premiere Event from the team behind Secret Cinema. Full creative team and casting will be announced at a later date.

Asked what audiences can expect from Wishmas, Creative Director Elgiva Field says, “It all begins with the festive spirit, wherever that burns bright, an Old Bauble Factory emerges, a signal that Wishmas is near. Hidden in its depths is a portal that leads to the enchanted realm of Wishmas. Looking after wishes is a complex operation and it starts with a Sorting Office. You arrive at this secret dispatch - where robins arrive with the world’s wishes, stored safely in their red bauble breasts - and the Wishkeeper attendant readies those baubles for safe transportation to Wishmas. You’ll board a specially chartered conveyance that will whisk you and the wishes on your journey to Wishmas. We are filling the space with fun and festive experiential installations that bring the world of Wishmas to life. Audiences will flow from one space to the next, each room a playful contrast to the previous one, all inventively inspired by the Christmas canon. Discover where your wishes go and why robins are so important to Christmas!”

Start a new Christmas tradition this festive season… and step into the magical world of Wishmas, an enchanted realm where all your wishes take flight.

Enter London’s hidden Old Bauble Factory under Waterloo station and witness the fantastical journey of your wishes from their humble beginnings with the mysterious Wishkeepers, and travel across the sky to the festive finale with Father Christmas himself. Take part in this magical experience and help ensure that “no wish is ever forgotten.”

When you’re done, celebrate and enjoy the shimmering and luminescent Wishmas Market with delicious treats, drinks, and Christmas gifts. Festive fun for everyone.

Secret Cinema has built a reputation on creating trailblazing storytelling through spectacular, cinematic extravaganzas from existing stories. But now, after 15 years, Wishmas is the first fully original creation from the remarkable team at Secret Cinema. Spanning 70 productions worldwide, from intimate grassroots film screenings in abandoned buildings, to epic productions in open spaces, Secret Cinema has been experienced by thousands of people at each performance. To date, the UK-based brand has welcomed over a million people into their one-of-a-kind worlds.

In Secret Cinema, the boundaries between performer, audience, set and reality constantly shift; over the years fans have seamlessly travelled ‘Back to the Future’ with Marty McFly, stumbled out of the ‘Moulin Rouge’ onto the cobbled streets of Paris, joined the Rebel Alliance in ‘Star Wars’ and danced the night away at Kellerman’s Resort for ‘Dirty Dancing’.

Wishmas: A Fantastical Christmas Adventure is a fully immersive World Premiere Event from the creative minds behind Secret Cinema. Book your Wishmas experience today and start a new Christmas tradition.