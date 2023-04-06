Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Video: Watch All New Drone Footage as MAMMA MIA! Celebrates its 24th Anniversary

The production celebrates its 24th birthday on Thursday 6 April.

Apr. 06, 2023  

To celebrate Mamma Mia!'s 24th birthday today, Thursday 6 April, all new drone footage has been released of the show, with some glimpses behind the scenes as well as on stage.

Check out the video below!

The global smash hit musical Mamma Mia! is currently booking to Saturday 2 March 2024 at London's Novello Theatre.


Since premiering in London in 1999, the irresistible feelgood musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA's timeless pop masterpieces, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies - Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

To date, Mamma Mia! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office. In 2011, it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People's Republic of China.

MAMMA MIA! originally opened in London at the Prince Edward Theatre on 6 April 1999, before transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2004, and then to the Novello Theatre in 2012. The London production of Mamma Mia! has been seen by over 10 million people, played over 9,300 performances and has broken box office records in all three of its London homes. It is the fifth longest running musical in West End history.

The London cast is led by Mazz Murray as Donna, Josie Benson as Tanya, Gemma Goggin as Rosie, Norman Bowman as Sam, Christopher Dickins as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, Meg Hateley as Sophie, Miles Henderson as Sky, Natasha Heyward as Ali, Olivia Lallo as Lisa, Lucca Chadwick-Patel as Eddie and Jake Bailey as Pepper, with Jennifer Adab playing Donna at certain performances.

Also in the cast are Zac Adlam, Victoria Anderson, Gemma Atkins, Sinéad Courtney, Ellie-Grace Cousins, Lawrence Guntert, David Haydn, Jennifer Hepburn, Frankie Jones, Olivia Neville, Annell Odartey, Jessie Odeleye, Callum Rose, Jack Rose, Robert Slatter, Michael Storrs, Chloe Way, Simon Willmont, Dan Wilshire and Jacob Young.






