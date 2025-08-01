Video: Rosamund Pike Stars in INTER ALIA at the National Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Theatre has released a trailer at the world premiere of Suzie Miller’s National Theatre debut Inter Alia, featuring Golden Globe Award-winner Rosamund Pike. Check out video!

Directed by Justin Martin (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), Inter Alia is a searing examination of motherhood and modern masculinity which will run in the Lyttelton theatre from 10 July to 13 September as part of former National Theatre Director Rufus Norris’ final season. It will also be broadcast live through National Theatre Live on 4 September, and release to cinemas worldwide from 25 September.

The full cast includes Louisa Clein (Emmerdale), Luke Garner-Greene (The Road Trip), Jamie Glover (Waterloo Road), Thomas Michaelson (The Father) and Jasper Talbot (Redlands).

Writer Suzie Miller and director Justin Martin, who reunite following the resounding global success of Prima Facie, are joined in the creative team by set and Costume Designer Miriam Buether, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, movement and intimacy director Lucy Hind, sound designers Ben and Max Ringham, video designer Willie Williams for Treatment Studio, composers Erin LeCount and James Jacob, music director NICK PINCHBECK, casting directors Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham and voice coach William Conacher.

Jessica Parks is smart, compassionate, a true maverick at the top of her career as an eminent London Crown Court Judge. At work she’s changing and challenging the system one case at a time. But behind the robe, Jessica is a karaoke fiend, a loving wife and a supportive parent.

While managing the impossible juggling act faced by every working mother, an event threatens to throw her life completely off balance. Can she hold her family upright?