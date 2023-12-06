Video: Michael S. Siegel Sings 'Two Left Hands' From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL

The Finellis Musical features timeless melodies and memorable songs like "Zombie Heart" and "Love Will Never Die."

By: Dec. 06, 2023

Marjan Content Productions and Murphy's Law Productions have just released "Two Left Hands" a new "Demo Session" video from The Finellis Musical, featuring Michael S. Siegel (Killer Klowns from Outer Space) as Pete Finelli. In this scene, Pete Finelli finds out that his son Tony has taken the Janitor's Job at his former villa, to try to win back his family -- even though he has ZERO Handyman skills. This Video was filmed at a Producer's Presentation in London in May 2023. Felicity Duncan, Juliette Artigala, and Amy Bianchi are also on hand as Bea, Lola and Lena Finelli.

"Two Left Hands" Demo Session Video:

The Finellis Musical has timeless melodies by Ulf Weidmann with book and lyrics by Mark Janicello. Chockablock with memorable songs like " "Zombie Heart," "The Journey," "Love Will Never Die," "I Hate Your Coffee" "Big, Bang, Boom!" and the award-winning showstopper "Here I Am Again" The Finellis Musical will tickle your funny bone and touch your heart.

Previews begin on June 3rd, 2024. Opening Night is June 5th, 2024 at Wonderville, 57-60 Haymarket, St. James's, London, SW1Y 4QX -- just steps away from Piccadilly Circus in London's West End.

SYNOPSIS: It's like Mrs. Doubtfire meets Goodfellas. American singer Tony Finelli spent 15 years in a Berlin
prison to save his family from being killed by Mafia boss, Mr. Big. The musical begins on the day Tony is released. He
returns home to find that his children hardly remember him, his wife has divorced him, and his mansion is now a
Bed and Breakfast. To win back his family and rebuild his career, Tony, the proud peacock, swallows his pride and
takes over the janitor's job.

The Finellis Musical is based on the award-winning comedy, The Finellis Movie (64 award nominations, 22 awards in
12 countries; 7.4/10 Rating on IMDb; 5-Stars on Amazon Prime & Apple TV).

Casting and Leading Team Announcements to follow.

TICKETS:

Tickets are on sale now, and available on TodayTix and Fever. Boasting a top ticket price of only £26.50, The Finellis
Musical ensures that this family show is affordable for a family to watch together.

TICKET LINK TodayTix: https://www.todaytix.com/london/shows/36559-the-finellis-musical
TICKET LINK FEVER: https://feverup.com/m/143028


