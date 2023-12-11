Video: Mica Paris & Maiya Quansah-Breed Sing 'Museum of Loss' From REHAB THE MUSICAL

See first look video of soul legend Mica Paris & Maiya Quansah-Breed singing MUSEUM OF LOSS from REHAB THE MUSICAL ahead of its transfer to an exciting new West End venue





Following a frenzied, sold-out and critically-lauded 2022 run at the Playground Theatre, Rehab, the exceptionally-funny, darkly-comic musical, is ready, once again, to sweep you up on an emotional journey through the soaring highs, and tragic lows, of the ‘guests' of the Glade Rehab Centre – this time at an exciting new venue, Neon 194, 194 Piccadilly, St. James's, London W1J 9LN from January 12, 2024.



It's 1999 and jaded 26-year-old pop star, Kid Pop, finds himself in court after being caught red- handed in a drug fuelled tabloid sting. An understanding judge gives Kid the choice between jail time or a rehabilitation centre for six weeks. It's a no-brainer for Kid: rehab will be a holiday. But how could he have got it so wrong?



A very funny musical about a very serious topic, Rehab deals with the subject of addition and mental health with warmth, humour and heart, written by people who understand it from the inside out.



Written by Grant Black, Murray Lachlan Young and Elliot Davis and starring Keith Allen (Comic Strip Presents, The Pembrokeshire Murders), Christian Maynard (Miss Saigon, & Juliet), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six) and Jodie Steele (Heathers The Musical), with soul diva Mica Paris – no introduction necessary – Rehab balances hilarious comedy with heart-breaking truth, a stunning musical score brilliantly accompanying a timeless story – that of striving to change our lives for the better, one day at a time.



The cast also includes: John Barr (Rehab, Playground Theatre), Carly Burns (Blood Brothers), Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Only Fools and Horses the Musical and Ian McKellen's Mother Goose), Ben Mabberley (Hollyoaks, Tarantino Live!), Simon Shorten (Jean Valjean in Les Miserables, Phantom in Phantom of the Opera, Miss Trunchbull in Matilda) and Rebecca Thornhill (Mama Rose in Gypsy at The Mill at Sonning - Best Musical 2023 UK Theatre Awards).



Creative team:

Director & Choreographer Gary Lloyd

Set Designer Simon Kenny

Musical Supervisor & Arranger Katy Richardson

Costume Designer Rob Jones

Lighting Designer Tim Oliver

Sound Designer Chris Whybrow

Orchestrator and Music Copyist Jude Obermüller

Casting Director Anne Vosser

Assistant Director/Choreographer and Resident Director Alex Codd



Producer Clive Black

Co-Producers Don Black & Nicola Martin

Associate Producer Jane Savidge

Assistant Producer & General Manager for Blacklist Entertainment Jayne Meegan

General Manager Manager Peter Huntley and Callum Runciman for Smart Entertainment



Grant Black (Music and Lyrics)

Grant Black was born into song. He is the son of legendary Oscar-winning lyricist Don Black. Grant started out working for music publishers and moved into management representing Adam Ant, Strictly Rhythm Records and many more. Grant has enjoyed huge success as a songwriter with artists as varied as Van Morrison, Run DMC, Craig David, Sarah Brightman, Olly Murs, and Corrine Bailey Rae to name a few. Grant is currently writing the musical, ‘Casanova', with Don Black and Frank Wildhorn.



Murray Lachlan Young (Music and Lyrics)

Murray Lachlan is a cross-platform British Poet, broadcaster, writer, and performer. Poetry

residencies include: BBCRadio2 Culture show, BBC Radio 4 Saturday live and 13 years at BBC Radio 6 Music. He is the author of the 2017 Amazon best-selling poetry collection How Freakin' Zeitgeist Are You? Poetry commissions include Shakespeare's Globe, Ferrari motors and CERN. He co-wrote the visual screenplay for the Oscar long-listed 2015 film adaptation of Dylan Thomas' Under Milk Wood. He collaborated with Electronica giants Orbital in 2020 on The Virus Diaries. His new play for families - Atom and Luna follows hot on the heels of this production.



Elliot Davis (Book)

Elliot Davis' talents span across musical theatre, film and radio. His musical writing credits include Becoming Nancy (directed by Jerry Mitchell), Loserville (Olivier nominated Best New Musical), Peter Pan (revised book), Out There and Best Friends & Butterflies (Book & Music), TicketMaster (Composer Award/Best New Musical Vivian Ellis Award), What I Go To School For – The Busted Musical, and Fings Ain't Wot They Used T'Be (new adaptation) directed by Terry Johnson. Elliot has also been a prolific music documentary maker for the BBC. His first feature film screenplay, Consider Yourself, was commissioned by BBC Films and stars Geoffrey Rush. Elliot is the inaugural recipient of the JJ Screenwriting Bursary is association with BAFTA.



Gary Lloyd (Director and Choreographer)

Gary is a multi-award-winning director and choreographer (Heathers, Thriller Live, Carrie, Fame' who has worked on arena tours with some of the world's biggest artists, including Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Robbie Williams, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Tom Jones, Macy Gray, Girls Aloud, and many more. TV credits include The X Factor, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, The Royal Variety Performance, and Comic Relief. Other credits include two Royal Gala Performances (London Palladium and Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Artistic Director for the BAFTA Awards, The Queen's Golden Jubilee Concert at the Palace, and Stage Director and Choreographer on the 2005 Royal Variety Performance in the presence of Her Majesty the Queen at the Wales Millennium Centre.



Clive Black (Producer)

Clive Black's career in the music business started at the age of 16, as an office junior at Island Records. Clive soon moved into the world of A&R where his ability to recognise talent, sign and develop artists became the start of a promising career. Clive went on to run EMI's A+R department, left to run Warner Brothers as A+R Director and returned to EMI as Managing Director at the age of 28. He directly signed and released many hit records / artists and has worked closely with some of the biggest names in the history of British music.



Don Black (Co-Producer)

Don Black received two Tony Awards for Best Book and Lyrics of a Musical for ‘Sunset Boulevard', marking his third collaboration with Andrew Lloyd Webber. They first joined forces to write the song cycle Tell Me On A Sunday and were reunited again for Aspects of Love. Additional awards include an Oscar for his song Born Free, five Academy Award nominations, three Tony nominations, six Ivor Novello Awards and a Golden Globe. Songwriter of many James Bond songs (including Diamonds Are Forever and The Man with the Golden Gun), Don was inducted in the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008 and honoured with a BMI Icon award. He received the Order of the British Empire in the Queen's Honours List and was awarded an Olivier Award for his outstanding services to theatre. Recently, Don's critically acclaimed memoir The Sanest Guy In The Room featured in The Sunday Times best sellers list.



Jane Savidge (Associate Producer)

As co-founder and head of legendary PR company Savage & Best, Jane Savidge is widely credited as being the main instigator of the Britpop movement that swept the UK in the mid 1990s. During this time, Jane and her company represented Suede, Pulp, The Verve, Elastica, Longpigs, whilst representing many other artists of the era including The Cranberries, The Fall and Jesus and Mary Chain. She is the author of Lunch With The Wild Frontiers (2019) and Here They Come With Their Make Up On: Suede, Coming Up and More Adventures Beyond The Wild Frontiers (2022), and her new book, Pulp's This Is Hardcore, will be published by Bloomsbury in March 2024.



Jayne Meegan General Manager Blacklist Entertainment / Assistant Producer

Jayne's career began in the music industry managing successful record producers. She then went on to work at EMI Records and Warner Records in A & R where the long term working relationship with Clive Black begun. She has successful worked with a long line of artists and has been part of the team for Rehab since 2017.



Rehab the Musical



Music and Lyrics by Grant Black

and Murray Lachlan Young,

Book by Elliot Davis



Directed and Choreographed

by Gary Lloyd



Produced by Clive Black



Neon 194

194 Piccadilly

St. James's

London W1J 9LN



Friday 12 January to Saturday 17 February 2024

Wednesday 17 January at 7.30pm

Ticket Prices:

£25 - £45

Age Recommendation:

12+ years