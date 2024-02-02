Video: MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, Extends Run in London; Watch a New Trailer!

Performances now run 10 February – 30 March 2024.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 1 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91
Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Photo 2 Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS
Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway Photo 3 Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway
Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre Photo 4 Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre

Video: MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, Extends Run in London; Watch a New Trailer!

Following sell-out seasons in Liverpool and Edinburgh, the producers of MACBETH starring Tony and BAFTA Award-winning Ralph Fiennes as Macbeth and Olivier Award-winning Indira Varma as Lady Macbeth have announced the forthcoming season of the show at Dock X, Canada Water in London will extend its run and now play from 10 February – 30 March 2024 ahead of playing in Washington DC. Tickets on sale now. 

A new trailer for the production has also been released today. Check out the video below!

Joining Ralph Fiennes as Macbeth and Indira Varma as Lady Macbeth are Ben Allen as Ross, Ewan Black as Malcolm, Levi Brown as Angus, Jonathon Case as Seyton, Danielle Fiamanya as Second Witch, Keith Fleming as King Duncan/Siward, Michael Hodgson as Second Murderer, Lucy Mangan as First Witch, Jake Neadsas First Murderer/Donalbain,  Richard Pepper as Lennox, Steffan Rhodri as Banquo, Rose Riley as Menteith, Lola Shalam as Third Witch, Rebecca Scroggs as Lady Macduff/Doctor, Ethan Thomas as Fleance, and Ben Turner as Macduff.


This brand-new production of one of Shakespeare's most iconic plays is staged like never before in custom built theatre spaces unique to this production giving audiences the chance to be even closer to the action.

It is Adapted by Emily Burns with Direction by Simon Godwin. Set & Costume Design is by Frankie Bradshaw, Lighting Design by Jai Morjaria and Sound Design byChristopher Shutt. The Composer is Asaf Zohar, with Sound System Design by Christopher Shutt & Sam Clarkson. The Movement Director is Lucy Cullingford, the Hair, Make Up and Prosthetics Designer is Susanna Peretz, the Fight Director is Kate Waters, the Casting Director is Amy Ball CDG and the Children’s Casting Director is Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG. The Voice & Dialect Coach is Jeannette Nelson, the Associate Director is Alice Wordsworth, the Associate Set Designer is Ceci Calf, the Associate Costume Designer / Costume Supervisor is Olivia Ward, the Associate Lighting Designer is Tom Turner and the Casting Associate is Arthur Carrington.

Macbeth is coming. A couple corrupted by their relentless lust for power have blood on their hands. Witness the gripping tale of greed, murder, deception and superstition. Once you cross the line, you can never turn back.





RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Soho Theatre & Stuart Ross Management Present PUDDLES PITY PARTY Photo
Soho Theatre & Stuart Ross Management Present PUDDLES PITY PARTY

Puddles Pity Party, the seven-foot sad clown with a golden voice, returns to Soho Theatre this spring for one week only.

2
Interview: Daniel Taylor on George Harrison and SOMETHING ABOUT GEORGE Photo
Interview: Daniel Taylor on George Harrison and SOMETHING ABOUT GEORGE

Something About George pays tribute to George Harrison and celebrates his life, incredible solo material and classics from The Beatles, along with hits from his time in supergroup The Travelling Wilburys.

3
ITV, TikTok, and More Join as Partners For the 2024 Olivier Awards 2024 With Mastercard Photo
ITV, TikTok, and More Join as Partners For the 2024 Olivier Awards 2024 With Mastercard

Partners for the Olivier Awards 2024 with Mastercard, the most prestigious night in British theatre, have been announced. The star-studded ceremony takes place on Sunday 14 April at London's Royal Albert Hall. Partnerships include entertainment, production and award category sponsors. 

4
Wendi Peters Will Star as Mother Superior in the SISTER ACT UK and Ireland Tour Photo
Wendi Peters Will Star as 'Mother Superior' in the SISTER ACT UK and Ireland Tour

The producers of the award-winning production of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL have announced that stage and screen star Wendi Peters will play ‘Mother Superior' in the UK and Ireland tour, from Tuesday 28 May 2024 at the Buxton Opera House.

From This Author - Stephi Wild

Video: Get a First Look at the World Premiere of JONAH at Roundabout Theatre CompanyVideo: Get a First Look at the World Premiere of JONAH at Roundabout Theatre Company
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDEDExclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
Video: Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on BroadwayVideo: Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
Video: Get a First Look at PRETYY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at Tobin Center for the Performing ArtsVideo: Get a First Look at PRETYY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall Video
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Video
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
CHICAGO

Recommended For You