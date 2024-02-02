Video: MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, Extends Run in London; Watch a New Trailer!

Following sell-out seasons in Liverpool and Edinburgh, the producers of MACBETH starring Tony and BAFTA Award-winning Ralph Fiennes as Macbeth and Olivier Award-winning Indira Varma as Lady Macbeth have announced the forthcoming season of the show at Dock X, Canada Water in London will extend its run and now play from 10 February – 30 March 2024 ahead of playing in Washington DC. Tickets on sale now.

A new trailer for the production has also been released today. Check out the video below!

Joining Ralph Fiennes as Macbeth and Indira Varma as Lady Macbeth are Ben Allen as Ross, Ewan Black as Malcolm, Levi Brown as Angus, Jonathon Case as Seyton, Danielle Fiamanya as Second Witch, Keith Fleming as King Duncan/Siward, Michael Hodgson as Second Murderer, Lucy Mangan as First Witch, Jake Neadsas First Murderer/Donalbain, Richard Pepper as Lennox, Steffan Rhodri as Banquo, Rose Riley as Menteith, Lola Shalam as Third Witch, Rebecca Scroggs as Lady Macduff/Doctor, Ethan Thomas as Fleance, and Ben Turner as Macduff.



This brand-new production of one of Shakespeare's most iconic plays is staged like never before in custom built theatre spaces unique to this production giving audiences the chance to be even closer to the action.

It is Adapted by Emily Burns with Direction by Simon Godwin. Set & Costume Design is by Frankie Bradshaw, Lighting Design by Jai Morjaria and Sound Design byChristopher Shutt. The Composer is Asaf Zohar, with Sound System Design by Christopher Shutt & Sam Clarkson. The Movement Director is Lucy Cullingford, the Hair, Make Up and Prosthetics Designer is Susanna Peretz, the Fight Director is Kate Waters, the Casting Director is Amy Ball CDG and the Children’s Casting Director is Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG. The Voice & Dialect Coach is Jeannette Nelson, the Associate Director is Alice Wordsworth, the Associate Set Designer is Ceci Calf, the Associate Costume Designer / Costume Supervisor is Olivia Ward, the Associate Lighting Designer is Tom Turner and the Casting Associate is Arthur Carrington.

Macbeth is coming. A couple corrupted by their relentless lust for power have blood on their hands. Witness the gripping tale of greed, murder, deception and superstition. Once you cross the line, you can never turn back.