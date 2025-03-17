Video: Lucie Jones Sings 'Mr. Darcy' From New Musical AUSTENLAND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at 'Mr Darcy', performed by Lucie Jones, from the brand new musical AUSTENLAND, which will have its world premiere with two concert performances at the Savoy Theatre on Monday 24 March. See the video here!

Starring Lucie Jones as Jane Hayes, Stephenson Ardern-Sodje as Captain East, Laura Baldwin as Miss Heartwright, Oli Higginson as Nobley, George Ioannides as Hot Darcy/Colonel Andrews, Cassidy Janson as Aunt Carolyn/Wattlesbrook, Idriss Kargbo as Manly, Daniel Krikler as Martin and Alex Young as Elizabeth Charming. The cast is completed by Ashley Gilmour, Lily Laight, Ying Ue Li, Amonik Melaco, Nathan Ryles and Hollie Jane Stephens.

The new musical, based on Shannon Hale’s 2007 novel, is the third musical adaptation from the writers of The Book Thief and Between the Lines, with book by award-winning best-selling author Jodi Picoult and Timothy Allen McDonald and music & lyrics by Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel.

Meet Jane Hayes – unlucky-in-love and Austen-obsessed, she’s ditching the dating apps for a dream vacation to Austenland, where every dance, duel, and scandal promises a taste of Regency romance. But beneath the corsets and cravats lies a world where nothing is as it seems, and love is never scripted. Is the mysterious Mr Nobley an authentic suitor… or an actor who works for Austenland? Is the gorgeous gardener the real deal? Will Jane become fully immersed in the fantasy or could her true Mr Darcy be the person she least expects…

AUSTENLAND is directed by Jonathan O’Boyle with choreography by Joanna Goodwin, musical supervision, orchestration and arrangements by MATTHEW MALONE, music direction by Natalie Pound, design by Polly Sullivan, lighting by Jack Weir and sound by Sound Quiet Time.



