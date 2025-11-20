Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With Paddington the Musical now in previews at the Savoy Theatre, get a look at a new behind-the-scenes extract, featuring a brand-new song from the musical, "Rhythm of London."

Also announced today is the ‘Paddington the Musical - Original Cast Recording’ which will be released by Decca Records in March 2026, and on collectible vinyl edition in May 2026. Recorded with the complete West End cast and full orchestra at Abbey Road Studios, the pre-sale link can be found here: https://paddingtonthemusical.lnk.to/soundtrack.

Each month, a number of stalls seats for £35 will be available via a lottery for the performances across the following month, including for sold-out performances. To enter, patrons can sign up via: https://paddingtonthemusical.com/lottery/. The first draw will take place on 3 December for performances throughout January 2026, and then monthly thereafter. For full details and terms and conditions, please check the website.

The production recently extended until October 2026, with tickets available from £25 and over 45,000 seats available for under £40. Best availability from March 2026.

Hold on to your hats for the world premiere of Paddington the Musical in London’s West End. When a small, lost bear from Peru arrives in London in search of a new home, a chance encounter with the Brown family leads him to the wonderful world of Windsor Gardens.

But London isn’t all afternoon teas and friendly faces – and even the happiest families have their cracks beneath the surface. So when a mysterious and vengeful villain sets her sights on Paddington, the Browns embark on a thrilling rescue mission, realising they need this special bear as much as he needs them.

Packed with show-stopping songs, dazzling choreography, mischief and mayhem at every turn – and of course, marmalade sandwiches – Paddington the Musical is based on the iconic characters from Michael Bond’s books, with a story inspired by the award-winning 2014 film.

Michael Bond’s A Bear Called Paddington was published in 1958 by Collins, later Harper Collins – the first of 29 Paddington books he was to write, with the final one Paddington at St. Paul's, published posthumously in 2018. The books have sold over 35 million copies worldwide.

Paddington has been adapted for television several times – first by the BBC in 1976; and most recently adapted by STUDIOCANAL who have produced three Emmy Award-winning series of The Adventures of Paddington. Paddington has also enjoyed three successful big-screen outings, all produced and developed by STUDIOCANAL – Paddington released in 2014, Paddington 2 in 2017, and Paddington in Peru in 2024, enjoying critical and commercial acclaim becoming the biggest independent family franchise of all time.