Video: Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE

Grease opened at the Dominion Theatre on Tuesday 13 June.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years Photo 1 Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': Howard on CURSED CHILD
Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Musical at the Watermill The Photo 2 Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, in the West End & in Australia Photo 4 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia

An all new video has been released of Jocasta Almgill singing 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' from GREASE  which opened at the Dominion Theatre on Tuesday 13 June.

Check out the video below!

GREASE is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips and stars Jason Donovan and Peter Andre in the role of Teen Angel (check website for their dates), Dan Partridge as Danny, Olivia Moore as Sandy, Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo and Solomon Davy as Kenickie.

The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted To You and You’re The One That I Want.  In 2022, GREASE was seen by over 500,000 people in the West End, making it the Dominion Theatre’s most successful summer run since We Will Rock You. GREASE recently received 4 WhatsOnStage Award nominations for Best Musical Revival, Best Choreography for Arlene Phillips and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for original cast members Jocasta Almgill and Paul French.

This production of GREASE is dedicated to the memory of Olivia Newton-John, who sadly passed away in August 2022.






RELATED STORIES

1
UNFORTUNATE: THE UNTOLD STORY OF URSULA THE SEA WITCH Announces London Run and UK Tour Photo
UNFORTUNATE: THE UNTOLD STORY OF URSULA THE SEA WITCH Announces London Run and UK Tour

Critically acclaimed musical parody Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch is set to return this December following its highly successful 2022 UK tour. With an original hot pop soundtrack and trademark filthy humour, the production will splash into Southwark Playhouse Elephant for 10 weeks this winter before swimming across the UK through to summer 2024.

2
Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Companys FALKLAND SOUND Photo
Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND

The Royal Shakespeare Company has released production images and a new trailer for Falkland Sound, which is currently in previews at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, with press night on Tuesday 15 August. Check out the photos and video here!

3
Full Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo
Full Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Full casting has been announced for the UK tour of the Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated musical JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Find out who is starring in the tour here!

4
Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Think of THE EFFECT, Starring Paapa Essiedu and Taylo Photo
Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Think of THE EFFECT, Starring Paapa Essiedu and Taylor Russell?

Lucy Prebble’s critically acclaimed play has returned to the National Theatre in a bold new production directed by Jamie Lloyd. What did the critics think of the revival?

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Photos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJPhotos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJ
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for JERSEY BOYS at The Gateway PlayhouseVideo: Go Inside Rehearsal for JERSEY BOYS at The Gateway Playhouse
Video: First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount TheatreVideo: First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
Video: Erin Davie and Mark Evans Perform 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Signature TheatreVideo: Erin Davie and Mark Evans Perform 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Signature Theatre

Videos

Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND Video Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
FUNNY GIRL
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You