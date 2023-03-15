Video: Emma Hatton Sings 'Secrets and Lies' From BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICAL

A new music video has been released for the world premiere of BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICAL, ahead of the production's first preview on 25 March at Southwark Playhouse Elephant.

Watch Emma Hatton sing 'Secrets and Lies' below!

Produced by Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag, Kathy And Stella Solve A Murder!) and Thomas S. Barnes (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody), BERLUSCONI is a naughty, noisy exposé of the original perma-tanned media mogul turned populist politician, told through the eyes of three formidable women ready to share their side of the story and break the veneer of that million Lira smile.

BERLUSCONI is an urgent and prescient story about a brand of political leadership that has become all too familiar. With soaring melodies and driving beats, this hilarious and outrageous new musical assembles an award-winning team to tell the astonishing, outlandish, almost true story of one of the world's most charismatic, charming and morally dubious political leaders.

As Silvio tries to enshrine his legacy by grandiosely writing the opera of his life, his detractors are closing in...

The full cast of BERLUSCONI includes: McCallam Connell (The Colour Purple, UK Tour) as the Judge, John Conroy (Half a Sixpence, Noel Coward) as Luigi, Susan Fay (The Girls, UK Tour) as Mama Rosa, Jenny Fitzpatrick (A Christmas Carol, The Old Vic) as Fama, Natalie Kassanga (Dreamgirls, UK Tour) as Bella, Emma Hatton (Wicked, West End) as Veronica, Sebastien Torkia (RSC's Matilda The Musical, West End) as Silvio Berlusconi, Sally Ann Triplett (Cabaret, Lido 2 Paris) as Ilda, Gavin Wilkinson (Guys and Dolls, Théâtre Marigny) as Vladimir Putin and Matthew Woodyatt (Piaf, Nottingham Playhouse) as Antonio..

Written by Ricky Simmonds and Simon Vaughan, this modern-day cautionary tale is produced by Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag) and Thomas S. Barnes and directed by James Grieve (Fisherman's Friends). The musical will be choreographed by Rebecca Howell (The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾ ) with Set and Costume by Lucy Osborne (The Famous Five), Paul Schofield (Hair - In Concert) as Musical Supervisor, Arranger and Co-Orchestrator Jordan Li-Smith (City of Angels) as Musical Director, Oliver Fenwick (Blues for Alabama Sky) as Lighting Designer Dan Samson (Heathers) as Sound Designer, Video Design by Stanley Orwin Fraser for Duncan McClean Projection (The Jungle), Music Production and Co-orchestration by Lewis Andrews and Original Vocal Score and Original Vocal Arrangements by David White (Cabaret), Math Roberts (Merrily We Roll Along) as Associate Musical Director and Casting by Will Burton CDG. Associate produced by Alex Cooke and Alan Hayling, based on an original idea by Alan Hayling.