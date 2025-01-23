Video: David Tennant in New Clip From MACBETH, Coming to Cinemas in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An all new clip has been released of David Tennant starring in the cinema release of the critically acclaimed production of Donmar Warehouse’s Macbeth. Check out the video here!

The production will be screened in cinemas across the UK, US, Australia and selected international territories from 5 February 2025. The sold-out production, starring David Tennant, Cush Jumbo and directed by Max Webster was filmed live during its run at The Donmar Warehouse in London.

David Tennant and Cush Jumbo lead the cast in this new production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, filmed live at The Donmar Warehouse in London, especially for the big screen. Unsettling intimacy and brutal action combine at breakneck speed as Max Webster (Life of Pi, Henry V) directs this tragic tale of love, murder, and nature’s power of renewal. The immersive 5.1 cinema surround sound places the audience inside the minds of the Macbeths, asking are we ever really responsible for our actions?

Tickets are on sale at https://macbethdonmarcinema.com/

