Video: Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF

The Book Thief opened at Coventry’s Belgrade Theatre from 11 - 16 September followed by Leicester’s Curve Theatre from 29 September - 14 October. 

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 2 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 3 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 4 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER

All new production footage has been released for The Book Thief. The Book Thief opened at Coventry’s Belgrade Theatre from 11 - 16 September followed by Leicester’s Curve Theatre from 29 September - 14 October. 

Check out the video below!

The cast of THE BOOK THIEF includes Obioma Ugoala as Narrator, Mina Anwar as Rosa Hubermann, Jack Lord as Hans Hubermann and Daniel Krikler as Max Vandenburg. Joining them are Storytellers Matthew Caputo as Referee, Katy Clayton as Liesel’s Mother, Oonagh Cox as Nurse, Mark Dugdale as Alex Steiner, Michał Horowicz as Max’s Mother, Thomas-Lee Kidd as Mayor Hermann, Anu Ogunmefun as Swing, Simon Oskarsson as Swing, Corinna Powlesland as Social Worker, Purvi Parmar as Barbara Steiner, Wendy Somerville as Ilsa Hermann, Edwin Ray as Walter Kugler, Lee V G as Gravedigger and Russell Wilcox as Wolfgang Edel. Liesel Meminger will be played by Tilly-Raye Bayer, Mollie Casserley and Eirini Louskou and Rudy Steiner will be played by Thommy Bailey Vine, Preston Cropp and Oliver Gordon.

“The year: 1940. The place: Nazi Germany. The world is holding its breath, and Death is busier than ever.”

A mesmerising new musical based on Markus Zusak‘s international bestselling novel, The Book Thief is adapted by award-winning bestselling author Jodi Picoult (My Sister’s Keeper) and Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach, Between the Lines) with music and lyrics by  Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (Central Park AppleTV+)






RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: RIGOLETTO, Royal Opera House Photo
Review: RIGOLETTO, Royal Opera House

Mears’s production demonstrates a keen feel for drama and a genuinely brilliant reading of Verdi’s opera; when juxtaposed with a musical interpretation as potent as this, it’s a production not likely to be forgotten.

2
Review: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, Chichester Festival Theatre Photo
Review: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, Chichester Festival Theatre

It may be old enough to collect its state pension, but this classic play still has much to say about life as it's lived today

3
Photos: First Look at West End Transfer of the National Theatres DEAR ENGLAND Photo
Photos: First Look at West End Transfer of the National Theatre's DEAR ENGLAND

Dear England, the National Theatre’s critically acclaimed, smash-hit production has now opened in the West End. Check out all new photos here!

4
A COLD SUPPER BEHIND HARRODS is Now Available to Stream Online Photo
A COLD SUPPER BEHIND HARRODS is Now Available to Stream Online

The digital theatre website Original Theatre Online has added David Morley's acclaimed drama A Cold Supper Behind Harrods to its productions available for members to stream online.   

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME ManchesterVideo: See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Video: Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'Video: Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'
Exclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title SongExclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title Song
Video: Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 BelowVideo: Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below

Videos

Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF Video
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal Video
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP! Video
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
WICKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You