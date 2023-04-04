Video: Amy Di Bartolomeo Sings 'Promises' From GLORY RIDE World Premiere
Amy Di Bartolomeo (Adriana Bani) is best known for playing Catherine of Aragon in 'SIX' in the West End, Leibeswoosh in 'Bat Out of Hell' (West End & Toronto) and Meat in 'We Will Rock You' (UK tour).
The world premiere of 'Glory Ride' is playing at London's Charing Cross Theatre 22 April to 29 July, 2023.
Watch Amy Di Bartolomeo sing "Promises" below!
GLORY RIDE, a new musical with Book, Music & Lyrics by Victoria Buchholz & Todd Buchholz, is directed by Kelly Devine (Olivier Award-winning choreographer of 'Come From Away'.
The cast features Josh St. Clair (as Gino Bartali), Amy Di Bartolomeo (Adriana Bani), Fed Zanni (Major Mario Carita), Niall Sheehy (Cardinal Dalla Costa Daniel Robinson (Giorgio Nico), Ruairidh McDonald (Felix), Ryan Bennett (Commander Graziani), Peter Watts (Fantali), Jamie Coyne (Cosmo), Loris Scarpa (Lorenzo), Susanna Paisio (Rosetta), Steve Watts (Torello), Alice Spigariol.
Creative team:
Director Kelly Devine
Associate Director Richard J. Hinds
Musical Director Dave Rose
Set, Costume & Video Designer PJ McEvoy
Lighting Designer Rob Halliday
Orchestrations Jen Green
Casting Director Harry Blumenau
General Management Smart Entertainment
Italian cultural adviser Federico Bellone
Producers Glory Ride 2023 Ltd
GLORY RIDE reveals the secret wartime heroics of Gino Bartali, one of the most beloved athletes of all time. A Tour de France winner, in the 1940s he was considered the second most famous man in Italy - after Mussolini. His cycling achievements on the Alps and Pyrenees were legendary, but until recently, few knew that he risked his life by saving hundreds of people from fascism during World War II.
With his cycling career as a cover, Bartali cycled thousands of miles between cities across Italy. Hidden in the frame of his bike were falsified identity cards and other secret documents to help victims cross borders to safety. His bravery rescued hundreds of persecuted Jews and other refugees, many of whom were children. In 2013, Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, recognised Gino Bartali with the honour of Righteous Among the Nations.
GLORY RIDE transports the audience to the golden hills of Tuscany during the darkest days of the Second World War, with a story combining heist, history, humour, and humanity and a soaring new score.
Victoria Buchholz encountered the story of Gino Bartali while travelling in Tuscany and set out to put it to music as GLORY RIDE, working with her father, Todd, a best-selling author, inventor and senior White House economic adviser.
GLORY RIDE was developed through workshops in New York and Los Angeles featuring top Broadway talent, with sold-out staged concerts last year at The Other Palace Theatre in London.
Performance Details:
Glory Ride 2023 Ltd
presents
the world premiere of
GLORY RIDE
Book, Music & Lyrics by
Victoria Buchholz & Todd Buchholz
Directed by Kelly Devine
Charing Cross Theatre
The Arches
Villiers Street
London WC2N 6NL
Box office: 08444 930650
Saturday 22 April to 29 July, 2023
Press night:
Friday 28 April at 7.30pm
Performances:
Monday to Saturday evenings at 7.30pm
Wednesday and Saturday matinees
at 2.30pm
Prices:
from £25.00
Premium seats
add programme and glass of bubbly for only £7.50 extra.
A £2.50 booking fee applies to phone and internet orders;
no booking fee to in person over the counter sales.
A restoration levy applies to all tickets
The box office is open from 2 hours before curtain time on performance days for in person sales