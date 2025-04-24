Video: Adam Hunter Performs 'Outside' Ahead of SING STREET UK Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The UK premiere of Sing Street, a new musical based on the 2016 movie of the same name by John Carney, will receive its UK premiere at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre playing from 08 July–23 August 2025. Ahead of the premiere, a brand-new music track has been released, with music and lyrics by Gary Clark. The track, “Outside”, is performed by Adam Hunter who is confirmed today to make his musical theatre debut in the role of Brendan. Adam featured heavily on the original soundtrack for the film Sing Street as a singer and was the featured vocalist on the OST version of “To Find You”.

Check out the video here!

With a score that embraces the new wave sounds of the 80s, Sing Street is an ode to the thrill of young love and a celebration of the power of music to lift us up.

Tony Award-winners Enda Walsh (Once) and Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), with music from Gary Clark (Danny Wilson), bring John Carney’s (Begin Again, Once) beloved coming-of-age film to the UK stage for the first time in this brand-new production, following sell-out runs in Boston and New York.

Adam Hunter said: “Sing Street has followed me throughout my career, now, to be making my live theatre debut with this beautiful stage adaptation, featuring an incredible set of songs from the movie with brand-new music for the stage is a dream.

“Talking of new music, it has been great to work with Gary and John on premiering this brand-new track for the UK premiere. It’s truly a beautiful song to perform and I can’t wait to sing it in front of a live audience when we open at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre this July.”

Gary Clark added: “After sold out runs in New York and Boston, we are so thrilled to finally show the Sing Street Musical to UK audiences this summer at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

“As well as all of the fan favourites from the film, John Carney and myself have written some brand-new songs to showcase our completely new and incredibly talented cast.

“As an introduction to both, we are releasing a video for “Outside” performed by Adam Hunter, who plays Connor’s older brother Brendan in the show. Sung alone in his room, it’s a musical window into Brendan’s fear of the world outside."

The Sing Street creative team will include choreography by Sonya Tayah, set and costume design by Bob Crowley, video design by Luke Halls, music supervision by Depeche Mode’s Peter Gordeno, co-costume design by Lisa Zinni and voice & dialect coaching by Hazel Holder.

It’s Dublin, 1982, and sixteen year old Conor can’t catch a break. His parents are fighting, his brother won’t leave the house and he’s not fitting in at his new Catholic school.

Enter Raphina, a mysterious girl who’s too cool for school and on the lookout for a modelling job. In an effort to impress, Conor hires her to star in a music video for his band. Only problem is he doesn’t have a band. Yet.

