Video: Watch the Trailer For SING STREET in London

Watch the trailer for Sing Street in London, a new musical based on the 2016 movie of the same name by John Carney, is now playing at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre until 23 August 2025. Watch the video preview of the UK premiere of the new musical!

Tony Award winners Enda Walsh (Once), Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) and Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rogue), with music from Gary Clark (Danny Wilson), bring John Carney’s beloved coming-of-age film to the UK stage for the first time in this brand new production, following sell-out runs in Boston and New York.

The cast of performers who will be the first to play the roles on UK shores includes Tateyana Arutura as Anne, Grace Collender as Raphina, Harry Curley as Larry, Jenny Fitzpatrick as Sandra, Indiana Hawkes as Gary, Cameron Hogan as Darren, Adam Hunter as Brendan, Lloyd Hutchinson as Brother Baxter, Lucianne McEvoy as Penny, Jesse Nyakudya as Eamon, Lochlann Ó Mearáin as Robert, Matthew Philp as Declan, Seb Robinson as Kevin, Jack James Ryan as Barry and Sheridan Townsley as Conor.

With a score that embraces the new wave sounds of the 80s, Sing Street is an ode to the thrill of young love and a celebration of the power of music to lift us up.

The Sing Street creative team includes Choreography by Sonya Tayeh, Set Design by Bob Crowley, Lighting Design by Natasha Katz, Music Supervision by Peter Gordeno, Video Design by Luke Halls, Costume Design by Lisa Zinni, Wigs, Hair & Make-Up Design by Helen Keane, Musical Direction by Nick J Barstow, Casting by Stuart Burt CDG, Orchestrations & Arrangements by Gary Clark & Pete Gordeno, Choreography Re-Staged by Mia DeWeese & Camden Gonzales, Associate Director Nicholai La Barrie and Dialect & Voice Coach Hazel Holder.

It’s Dublin, 1982, and sixteen year old Conor can’t catch a break. His parents are fighting, his brother won’t leave the house and he’s not fitting in at his new Catholic school.

Enter Raphina, a mysterious girl who’s too cool for school and on the lookout for a modelling job. In an effort to impress, Conor hires her to star in a music video for his band. Only problem is he doesn’t have a band. Yet. Read the reviews here!