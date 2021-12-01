Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JERSEY BOYS
Click Here for More Articles on JERSEY BOYS

VIDEO: West End Cast of JERSEY BOYS Performs on the Roof of the Trafalgar Theatre

pixeltracker

The cast of JERSEY BOYS is led by Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi and Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito.

Dec. 1, 2021  

The West End cast of Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical JERSEY BOYS sang the Tik Tok sensation and classic The Four Seasons track Beggin' on the roof of the Trafalgar Theatre in London, where it is currently running, booking until 1 May 2022.

Watch below!
The video is a celebration of theatre in London and the fact that all West End theatres are now open following their closures due to the pandemic.
The cast of JERSEY BOYS is led by Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi and Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito.
JERSEY BOYS is the remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks. The show is packed with hits, including Beggin', Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don't Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let's Hang On (To What We've Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.
JERSEY BOYS is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

The production is staged by the original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo.
Jersey Boys
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV