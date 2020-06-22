VIDEO: Virtual WEST END LIVE Will Launch Weekly Videos Beginning Wednesday

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Virtual West End LIVE weekend may be over, but the Virtual West End LIVE series is just beginning!

From Wednesday 24 June 2020, weekly videos with a West End show will be released. Produced in collaboration with Sky, you can enjoy exclusive performances and Q&A's from some of your favourite shows each Wednesday!

Shows will include Six, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Come From Away, Mamma Mia!, &Juliet, and more.

The videos will air on the Official London Theatre YouTube channel.

Check out the trailer for the series below!

