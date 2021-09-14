VIDEO: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Celebrates Its 7th Birthday and Extends Until October 2022

The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award-winning box office hit, today celebrates its 7th Birthday in the West End. To celebrate, Mischief has announced a new booking period for The Play That Goes Wrong, with tickets now on sale until Sunday 30 October 2022.

In August 2021 The Play That Goes Wrong became the longest ever running play at The Duchess Theatre (since the theatre opened in 1929), having now played 2450 performances.

Awarded the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong continues to delight audiences in the West End. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, sound design by Andy Johnson and the associate director is Sean Turner. The Play That Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.