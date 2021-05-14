VIDEO: Michael Sheen Performs 'Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night'

The National Theatre has released a new video of Michael Sheen performing 'Do not go gentle into that good night' by Dylan Thomas.

The poet's masterful Under Milk Wood was first read in New York on 14 May 1953. The National Theatre's staging reopens the Olivier on 16 June.

A community is sleeping. If you listen closely, you can hear their dreams.

The retired sea captain yearning for his lost love.

The landlady living in terror of her guests.

A father who can no longer access his memories.

A son in search of redemption.

As they awake to boiled eggs and the postman, the residents of a small Welsh village juggle old secrets and new realities.

Michael Sheen, Karl Johnson and Siân Phillips feature in The Acting Company breathing new life into Dylan Thomas' poetic masterpiece. Lyndsey Turner directs.

