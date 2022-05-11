VIDEO: Lizzie Bea Sings 'The Life I Never Led' From SISTER ACT

SISTER ACT has released all new footage of Lizzie Bea singing 'The Life I Never Led'.

Lizzie Bea is currently starring as 'Martha Dunnstock' in "Heathers The Musical" at The Other Palace. She recently received critical and audience acclaim for her portrayal of 'Tracy Turnblad' in "Hairspray" at the London Coliseum. Her other theatre credits include 'Abigail' in the World Premiere of "Becoming Nancy" at the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta and performing in the UK Tours of "Kinky Boots", "Fat Friends the Musical", "Chicken Little", "The Shakespeare Revue" and "The 3 Little Pigs".

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found - a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg.

https://sisteractthemusical.co.uk/