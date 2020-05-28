VIDEO: Lee Campion Pays Tribute to the West End With 'Remember Us, Love the West End'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Actor and writer Lee Campion has released a touching tribute to the West End, titled "Remember Us, Love the West End."

He recites a monologue that he has written, talking about the theatres themselves, and how people to keep the industry in people's hearts and minds.

Watch the video below!

Alongside the video, Campion launched a fundraiser to help keep theatres afloat during this difficult time. After watching the video, consider making a donation at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lovethewestend.

