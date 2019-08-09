VIDEO: John Malkovich Talks BITTER WHEAT, His Career, and More With Neil Sean

John Malkovich recently sat down with Neil Sean at the Garrick Theatre. The actor talked about his career, his new play "Bitter Wheat," and much more.

Watch the full interview below!

Bitter Wheat officially opened in June 2019 at the Garrick Theatre in London.

John Malkovich plays Barney Fein, Doon Mackichan plays Sondra, Ioanna Kimbook plays Yung Kim Li, Alexander Arnoldplays Roberto, Teddy Kempner plays Doctor Wald, Matthew Pidgeon plays The Writer and Zephryn Taitte plays Charles Arthur Brown.

David Mamet directs Bitter Wheat, with designs by Christopher Oram and lighting by Neil Austin.

Bitter Wheat is produced by Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler and Smith & Brant Theatricals.

For more information, visit www.bitterwheatplay.com.





