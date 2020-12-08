VIDEO: & JULIET Cast Performs 'Problem/Can't Feel My Face' on STRICTLY COME DANCING

The cast of & Juliet performed 'Problem/Can't Feel My Face' on Strictly Come Dancing recently. The cast was led by Miriam-Teak Lee and Jordan Luke Gage.

Watch the full performance below!

This vital new musical sees Juliet getting over Romeo by running off to Paris with Nurse and her best friends on a whirlwind trip of romance and self-discovery. You know, like a normal young woman! Shakespeare and his wife Anne Hathaway may have their own ideas but this is Juliet's story now. So don't tell her how it ends.

A timely and timeless tale of one independent young woman writing her own story, & Juliet is a riotous comic blast of fun and glorious pop music that proves when it comes to love, there's always life after Romeo...

Miriam-Teak Lee leads the cast in the role of Juliet, with Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, David Bedella as Lance, Arun Blair-Mangat as May, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, and Tim Mahendran Francois.

