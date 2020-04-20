VIDEO: Head Behind The Scenes at the Young Vic on Tours with George

Go behind the scenes at the Young Vic with the theatre Operations Assistant George, who's looking after the building throughout its temporary closure, in this new series of virtual tours to find out more about the secrets of the Young Vic.

Based on The Cut in London's Waterloo, The Young Vic produces new plays, classics, musicals, adaptations of books, short films, digital projects and game-changing forms of theatre, attracting large audiences from many different backgrounds.

For many years, the Young Vic has been synonymous with inclusivity, accessibility and creativity. The company catalyses debate and channels its work into the digital world, to reach new audiences and continue conversations outside of its four walls. They foster emerging talent and collaborate with some of the world's finest directors, performers and creatives; creating award-winning productions which engage with the world we live in.





