UK Theatres Washed in Everton Blue in Honour of Late Producer Bill Kenwright

Following the sad news of the loss of Bill Kenwright, many theatres honoured his career at 7pm on Thursday 26 October by dimming their marquee lights, putting tributes to his career on their house screens, or washing their theatres in Everton blue, the football club to which he was proudly Chairman.

Take a look at some of the tributes below:

This evening we join theatres across the UK in lighting up our venue tonight in blue to mark the passing of Bill Kenwright and his incredible tribute to theatre. Bill described Blackpool Grand as ‘…probably my favourite theatre in the world!’ https://t.co/iTaIqNlDNe pic.twitter.com/ZoEcLNkKxJ — Blackpool Grand Theatre (@Grand_Theatre) October 26, 2023

Some of our theatres were lit in blue last night, while others dimmed their lights, as part of a nationwide tribute to #BillKenwright CBE who sadly passed away this week ?@The_White_Rock ?@GlasgowPavilion ?@WyvernTheatre ?@wycombeswan ?@New_Theatre pic.twitter.com/Sizkax0aXx — Trafalgar Entertainment (@TrafalgarEnt) October 27, 2023

In a multi-award-winning career spanning six decades, Bill produced over 500 West End, Broadway, UK touring and international theatre productions, films and music albums. His impact on the arts industry has been profound.

Eleanor Lloyd, President of the Society of London Theatre, said:

“Bill was a theatrical legend - a true impresario whose passion, spirit and enthusiasm had an immeasurable impact on the British Theatre for 60 years. We are proud the whole industry can come together to pay tribute to his incredible career. He will be deeply missed across the theatre business and beyond.”

Jon Gilchrist and Stephanie Sirr, Co-Presidents of UK Theatre, added:

“Bill was a titan of the touring theatre circuit. His commitment to regional theatre kept some really key industry establishments alive through tough times. He devoted much of his prolific career to productions around the UK and his extraordinary contribution to the sector will not be forgotten. All our condolences are with his loved ones.”