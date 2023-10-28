UK Theatres Washed in Everton Blue in Honour of Late Producer Bill Kenwright

Oct. 28, 2023

Following the sad news of the loss of Bill Kenwright, many theatres honoured his career at 7pm on Thursday 26 October by dimming their marquee lights, putting tributes to his career on their house screens, or washing their theatres in Everton blue, the football club to which he was proudly Chairman.

Take a look at some of the tributes below:

In a multi-award-winning career spanning six decades, Bill produced over 500 West End, Broadway, UK touring and international theatre productions, films and music albums. His impact on the arts industry has been profound.

Eleanor Lloyd, President of the Society of London Theatre, said: 

“Bill was a theatrical legend - a true impresario whose passion, spirit and enthusiasm had an immeasurable impact on the British Theatre for 60 years. We are proud the whole industry can come together to pay tribute to his incredible career. He will be deeply missed across the theatre business and beyond.”

Jon Gilchrist and Stephanie Sirr, Co-Presidents of UK Theatre, added:

“Bill was a titan of the touring theatre circuit. His commitment to regional theatre kept some really key industry establishments alive through tough times. He devoted much of his prolific career to productions around the UK and his extraordinary contribution to the sector will not be forgotten.  All our condolences are with his loved ones.”



