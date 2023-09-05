Trevor Ashley Returns to the West End Next Month

Trevor Ashley will lift the curtain on what really happens when you travel halfway across the world to shoot a reality television programme when you’re a control freak with absolutely no control!



The evening features songs and stories from his hit TV show ‘Queen of the Universe,’ including ‘Get the Party Started,’ ‘The Rose,’ and ‘River Deep, Mountain High,’ in addition to Trevor’s amazing tributes to Shirley Bassey and Liza Minnelli.



Working with a sensational 8-piece band, expect a night of laughs, gay anthems and powerhouse vocals, as Trevor traverses the antipodes to the West End with his trademark wit and self-deprecation.



All Premium seats (£60) include a Meet & Greet before the show (at 6.30pm).

Trevor Ashley is one of Australia’s most sought-after and successful performers. He has

built a career and following as an actor, writer, director and international queen of cabaret -

but not necessarily in that order.



He recently was the fan favourite and runner up on ‘Queen Of The Universe’, the global drag singing competition hosted by Graham Norton, streaming worldwide.



An Australian musical theatre icon, Trevor starred as Thenardier in Cameron Mackintosh’s

‘Les Miserables’ for which he was nominated for his third Helpmann Award. He has also appeared as Herod in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, was the original Australian Edna Turnblad in ‘Hairspray’ and created the role of Miss Understanding in ‘Priscilla. Queen Of the Desert: The Musical’, and has just completed a sell out run of ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ as Pharaoh.



In cabaret, Ashley has previously starred in ‘Liza (on and E)’, and ‘Liza’s Back! (is broken)’, both of which toured the world. Other shows include ‘Moulin Scrooge!’, ‘Diva Degustation’ and ‘I’m Every Woman’, for which he won the Sydney Theatre Award. He recently completed a national symphony tour of ‘Diamonds Are For Trevor’, a tribute to Shirley Bassey which was also recorded as a TV special for Foxtel Arts.



He has played some of the world’s great venues from the Sydney Opera House to New York’s Sony Hall, and an extended run of ‘Liza’ in the West End.



In film and television he can be seen as a regular on ‘RFDS’, plus in the acclaimed films ‘Seriously Red’ and ‘Holding the Man’.