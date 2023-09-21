Transport For London Permits Display of OPERATION MINCEMEAT Posters

Operation Mincemeat received a ban from TfL for its latest poster, due to looking like ‘graffiti’.

TfL have permitted previously banned posters for Operation Mincemeat.

As BroadwayWorld previously reportedOperation Mincemeat received a ban from TfL for its latest poster, due to looking like ‘graffiti’. The poster was revised in response to the rapidly growing number of five-star reviews.

The company ruled that the new design looked too much like graffiti and refused to display the poster, despite it being accepted everywhere else. 

Transport For London Permits Display of OPERATION MINCEMEAT Posters As part of TfL’s advertising policy, it does not allow adverts which include or feature graffiti, as it encourages wider acts of vandalism across the transport network.

Fans of the show took matters into their own hands, taking photos of the advert in a newspaper in various locations on the Underground and posting the images on social media.

The same posters have now been accepted by TfL and are now starting to appear throughout the transport network.

A TfL spokesperson said: “Following a productive meeting with the producers of Operation Mincemeat, we have now been able to find a way to accommodate their original creative on our network, while still adhering to our advertising policy. We always look to work with brands to ensure their creatives adhere to our advertising policy."

Operation Mincemeat has just announced a fifth booking extension and is now booking until 21 April 2024.

Photo Credit: Operation Mincemeat




