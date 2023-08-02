TfL Bans OPERATION MINCEMEAT Poster Due to Looking Like 'Graffiti'

TfL Bans OPERATION MINCEMEAT Poster Due to Looking Like 'Graffiti'

TfL have banned another West End production's poster. Operation Mincemeat has received a ban for its latest poster, due to looking like ‘graffiti’. The poster was revised in response to the rapidly growing number of five-star reviews.

The company ruled that the new design looked too much like graffiti and refused to display the poster, despite it being accepted everywhere else.

BroadwayWorld recently covered TfL banning the poster for Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding, due to it featuring a wedding cake and being deemed ‘unhealthy’. Despite an appeal, the company had to create another poster to display.

A spokesperson for Operation Mincemeat said: 

'It is of course complete nonsense and belittling to the public's intelligence, who can obviously tell graffiti from printing! Not to mention inflicting unnecessary and damaging costs on redesigns for a show that, while receiving now 64 five-star reviews, has come from small beginnings and doesn't have the vast resources of a Hamilton or Book of Mormon at a tiny theatre like the Fortune Theatre.'

As part of TfL’s advertising policy, it does not allow adverts which include or feature graffiti, as it encourages wider acts of vandalism across the transport network.

A Transport for London spokesperson said: “While this campaign was not referred to TfL directly, it was reviewed by our advertising partner and was found not to comply with our policy.

“Alternative adverts promoting this show are running on our network and we always look to work with brands to ensure their creatives adhere to our advertising policy."

After starting small at the New Diorama in 2019 as one of their commissions, David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts' project has grown into a hit that earned them two more runs at Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios before transferring to the Fortune Theatre. The musical explores the true story of a secret mission that helped the Allies to win World War II.

It recently extended booking until February 2024.

Operation Mincemeat is at the Fortune Theatre until February 24, 2024.




