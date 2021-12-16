Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella
Click Here for More Articles on Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Tonight's Performance of CINDERELLA Cancelled Due to Covid-Related Absences in the Company

pixeltracker

Carrie Hope Fletcher leads the new production as title character Cinderella, with Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt playing The Stepmother.

Dec. 16, 2021  

Tonight's performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella has been cancelled due to Covid-related absences within the company.

See the tweet below:

The brand new musical features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, written by Academy Award winning Emerald Fennell (Best Original Screenplay Oscar in April 2021) and with lyrics from David Zippel.

Carrie Hope Fletcher leads the new production as title character Cinderella, with Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt playing The Stepmother. Rebecca Trehearn is The Queen, Georgina Castle and Laura Baldwin, as Cinderella's stepsisters Marie and Adele, Gloria Onitiri plays The Godmother and Caleb Roberts is Prince Charming.

The production is a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, written by and based on an original idea from Emerald Fennell, the Oscar winning writer of the recently released, critically acclaimed film Promising Young Woman, and scriptwriter/Executive Producer of the of international smash hit Killing Eve. As an actress she is known to millions as Patsy in the BBC's Call The Midwife and as Camilla Parker Bowles in the Netflix hit The Crown.


Get the best prices on tickets to Cinderella on TodayTix - click here.

Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beetlejuice Dead Mom Enamel Pin
Beetlejuice Dead Mom Enamel Pin
Patti Murin: Princess Bedhead Tank Top
Patti Murin: Princess Bedhead Tank Top
Oklahoma! Unisex OK! Tee
Oklahoma! Unisex OK! Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Adelaide Biennial Artist Calls For 1000 Messages in a Bottle
  • Trixie And Katya Announce New Australian Tour Dates
  • Company Manager to Retire From Restless Dance Theatre and New CEO Appointed
  • SONGS FOR SUZANNE: THE MUSIC AND POETRY OF LEONARD COHEN Comes to the Palais Theatre in February