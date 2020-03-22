Tonight: Watch The BBC Prom Celebrating Stephen Sondheim's Birthday

Stephen Sondheim is today celebrating his 90th birthday - all best wishes from BroadwayWorld! You can mark this special day by watching the BBC Prom dedicated to the great man's 80th birthday, which will be repeated tonight on BBC Four.

Katie Derham introduces the 2010 concert, featuring a variety of performers singing numbers from Sondheim shows - including Judi Dench breaking hearts with "Send in the Clowns" from A Little Night Music, and Bryn Terfel and Maria Friedman joining forces for "A Little Priest" from Sweeney Todd.

There are also treats like Jenna Russell's "Sunday in the Park with George", Julian Ovenden performing "Being Alive" from Company, Caroline O'Connor's "Broadway Baby" from Follies, and a raucous rendition of "Everybody Ought to Have a Maid" from A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum by Simon Russell Beale, Daniel Evans, Ovenden and Terfel.

They're supported by a chorus of young sisters supported by the BBC Performing Arts Fund, the Proms Sondheim Ensemble, and the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Watch the broadcast tonight at 11pm on BBC Four





