London Ticket Deals
Tickets from just £9 for THE WALWORTH FARCE

See the first major production to take place at Southwark Playhouse’s brand-new venue

Jan. 19, 2023  
"And what news of London Town, Paddy? This Walworth Road off the Elephant and Castle paint me a picture of this boulevard and its surrounding environs."

Holed up in a flat on the Walworth Road, Sean and Blake diligently recite their father Dinny's lines as they daily re-enact the moment they fled their home in Ireland. But today's performance is going to be different: Dinny's got a rage on because there's a sausage and Ryvita in place of the chicken dinner, Sean's head's not been in it since he came back from Tescos, and the three men are about to receive an unexpected visitor...

This new revival of Enda Walsh's hilarious and shocking farce is the first major production to take place at Southwark Playhouse's brand-new venue at the Elephant Castle, sited, aptly, at the foot of the Walworth Road.

The Walworth Farce is at the Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 17 February - 18 March




