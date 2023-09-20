Tickets from £35 for English National Ballet's OUR VOICES

By: Sep. 20, 2023

Three works celebrating classical, contemporary and neo-classical dance – this programme is not to be missed. 

Balanchine / Miller / Dawson 

The programme opens with the dazzling Theme and Variations, a skilful showstopper from George Balanchine. Featuring 13 couples dancing to Tchaikovsky, this is classical ballet that is grand, yet light on its feet. Intricate choreography, technical tenacity and exquisite musicality all lead to a triumphant finale that will leave you exhilarated. 

Known for her visceral and imaginative movement style, Andrea Miller creates a new work to Stravinsky’s revolutionary score, Les Noces. The piece unfolds against artwork conceived by Phyllida Barlow, with dancers joined on stage by the Opera Holland Park Chorus. Marking 100 years since the work’s premiere, Miller’s Les Noces examines the power of rituals and imagines the aftermath of Stravinsky’s other iconic piece, The Rite of Spring. What comes after the sacrifice? 

Finally, British choreographer David Dawson takes us on a deeply moving journey with Four Last Songs. Richard Strauss’s song cycle is a musical masterpiece, often described as a poignant farewell to life. Underneath the heavens, twelve dancers unite in Dawson’s poetic style to the music’s lush, lyrical melodies, bringing with them a feeling of serenity, eternity and the sublime. 

All of the music will be performed live by English National Ballet Philharmonic. Singers for Les Noces and Four Last Songs are to be announced.

Offers and Validity: 

Was £74 - Now £35

Valid on all performances from 21 September 2023 - 30 September 2023.

English National Ballet - Our Voices is at Sadler's Wells from 21  - 30 September 




