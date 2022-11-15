Tickets from £18 for LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS Starring Aidan Turner and Jenna Coleman

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets for just £18 for Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons

'Let's just talk until it goes.'

You're going to speak more than 123 million words in your lifetime. What will you do when they run out?

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons is a tender and funny rom-com about what we say, how we say it, and what happens when we can't say anything anymore.

Starring Jenna Coleman (The Serpent, All My Sons) and Aidan Turner (Poldark, The Lieutenant of Inishmore), this bold and brilliant play from Sam Steiner (Fingernails, You Stupid Darkness!) is directed by Josie Rourke (Mary Queen of Scots, As You Like It).

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons is at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 18 January - 1 April 2023

