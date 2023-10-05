Tickets from £15 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS @sohoplace

An extraordinary true story about an ordinary family. 

When one moment changes everything, Henry’s family are split between a past they no longer recognise, and a future they could never foresee. 

Can Mum and Dad rally his three brothers; as the family start a journey to overcome the unimaginable? 

Based on the Sunday Times best-selling autobiography by Henry Fraser, The Little Big Things is a new British musical with an explosive theatrical pop soundtrack in a world premiere production. 

This uplifting and colourful new musical is a life-affirming reminder about the transformative power of family, and how sometimes it really is the little things which matter the most. 

An avid sportsman and academy player with a premiership Rugby club, Henry Fraser’s life changed forever when in 2009 he had a diving accident. From that moment he had a new life to live as a tetraplegic and new circumstances to accept and adapt to. Henry’s defiance and determination to prosper against devastating odds led to him wheeling himself out of hospital a whole year earlier than predicted. Today he is a successful artist, inspirational speaker and best-selling author.

The Little Big Things - Tickets From: £15

Book By 8 October 2023

Offer And Validity:

Was £36 - Now £15
Was £48 - Now £25
Was £54 - Now £25
Was £60 - Now £35
Was £66 - Now £35
Was £72 - Now £45
Was £74 - Now £45
Was £83 - Now £45

Valid on all performances Monday - Friday from 05 October 2023 - 10 November 2023.
(Excl. Saturday performances)

The Little Big Things is @sohoplace until 25 November




2023 Regional Awards


