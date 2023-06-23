Tickets On Sale For MACBETH in Edinburgh and London, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma

This brand-new production of one of Shakespeare's most iconic plays will be staged like never before in custom built theatre spaces unique to this production.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for MACBETH starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma. For tickets please go to Click Here.

1000 seats are also being held at a reduced price exclusively for schools. Information on these tickets will be announced soon.

This brand-new production of one of Shakespeare's most iconic plays will be staged like never before in custom built theatre spaces unique to this production in Edinburgh at the Royal Highland Centre (13 â€“ 27 January 2024) and in London at Dock X, Canada Water (10 February â€“ 23 March 2024), giving audiences the chance to be even closer to the action.

On sale date and venue for the Liverpool season (24 November â€“ 16 December 2023) will be announced soon.

Tickets for The Washington, D.C. season (2 â€“ 28 April 2024) are on sale now as part of a six-play subscription to Shakespeare Theatre Company's 23/24 Season.

Macbeth is coming.Â A couple corrupted by their relentless lust for power have blood on their hands. Witness the gripping tale of greed, murder, deception and superstition. Once you cross the line, you can never turn back.

Tony and BAFTA Award-winning Ralph Fiennes will star as Macbeth and Olivier Award-winning Indira Varma will star as Lady Macbeth in a new production of William Shakespeare's MACBETH. Directed by Simon Godwin with set and costume design by Frankie Bradshaw and an adaptation by Emily Burns. Further creative team and full casting to be announced soon.




