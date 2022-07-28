Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets From Just £35 For JERSEY BOYS

Book by 31 July for the smash hit show

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 28, 2022  
Jersey Boys

Save up to 31% on tickets for Jersey Boys.

Winner of over 65 international awards, and seen by over 27m people worldwide, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical Jersey Boys has triumphantly returned to London's West End, playing to nightly standing ovations.

Staged by the original Broadway creative team, including renowned multi-Tony Award winner director Des McAnuff (Metropolitan Opera, New York and former Artistic Director of Canada's Stratford Festival), Bob Gaudio and Bob Crewe this bespoke fresh new production is designed especially for the recently refurbished Trafalgar Theatre, and features an all-new cast.

Jersey Boys tells the story of four guys from New Jersey. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's too good to be true. The show is packed with Four Seasons hits, including "Beggin'", "Sherry", "Walk Like A Man", "December, 1963 (Oh What a Night)", "Big Girls Don't Cry", "Let's Hang On (To What We've Got)", "Can't Take My Eyes Off You", "Working My Way Back to You" and "Who Loves You."

Save up to 31% on tickets for Jersey Boys

Tickets from £35.

Valid on all performances until 29 August 2022.

Book by 31 July





Related Articles

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is always... (read more about this author)


Save up to 47% on THE GREAT GATSBY
July 27, 2022

Welcome back to the roaring twenties! Tickets from £25 for The Great Gatsby at Gatsby's Mansion
Save Up To 46% on THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
July 26, 2022

Get tickets from just £25 for the new West End show
Tributes Paid After Death Of Actor David Warner
July 26, 2022

Tributes have been paid to the actor David Warner after his death was announced yesterday.
BBC Confirms UK Will Host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest
July 25, 2022

The BBC has issued a statement announcing it has accepted the European Broadcasting Union (EBU)’s invitation to host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom in 2023.
The Ian McKellen On Stage Grant Scheme Gives Up To £25,000 To Theatre Producers
July 25, 2022

Ian McKellen, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, and Sean Mathias will award a second round of grants which will give up to £25,000 to theatre producers.