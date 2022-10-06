Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tickets From £36 for THE P WORD at The Bush Theatre

The show is extended until 29 October due to popular demand

Oct. 06, 2022  
Tickets from £36 for The P Word at the Bush Theatre

'I'm not in your Britain. I'm in another Britain.'

Zafar flees homophobic persecution in Pakistan to seek asylum in the UK. Londoner Bilal (or Billy as he prefers to be known) is ground down by years of Grindr and the complexity of being a brown gay man. Their worlds are about to change forever.

Moving through casual hook-ups to the UK's hostile environment, Waleed Akhtar's sharp-witted and devastating new play charts the parallel lives of two gay Pakistani men. This story of who wins in the luck of life's draw is a new Bush Theatre commission directed by Anthony Simpson-Pike (Lava).

The Bush are proud to be working with Micro Rainbow to realise this production. Micro Rainbow opened the first safe house in the United Kingdom dedicated solely to LGBTQI asylum seekers and refugees, and work to support them at all stages of the process.

The P Word is at the Bush Theatre until 29 October




