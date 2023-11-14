Tickets From £24 for OPENING NIGHT, Starring Sheridan Smith

The new musical premieres at London's Gielgud Theatre for a strictly limited run from 6 March 2024.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Opening Night Show Information
Opening Night

The incomparable Sheridan Smith returns to musical theatre in the world premiere of Opening Night from the creative minds of Rufus Wainwright, one of the most acclaimed songwriters of his generation, and celebrated director Ivo van Hove.
 
Based on John Cassavetes' legendary film, Opening Night follows a theatre company's preparations to stage a major new play on Broadway. But drama ignites behind the scenes when their leading lady is rocked by tragedy, and her personal turmoil forces everybody to deliver the performance of their lives. 

This beautifully rich new musical premieres at London's Gielgud Theatre for a strictly limited run from 6 March 2024.

Opening Night is at the Gielgud Theatre from 6 March 2024 - 27 July 2024




